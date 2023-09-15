How to easily complete Wings Clipped mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Wings Clipped is a Tier 1 DMZ mission in Warzone 2 from the Shadow Company Faction. Being a Tier 1 mission, it's pretty straightforward and asks players to take down 3 reinforcement helicopters on Ashika Island. Upon completing the mission, players will be rewarded 5000 XP and a Bryson 890 Contraband. Comparing the rewards to the efforts that need to be put in, one should not sleep on this mission and try to get it done as soon as possible.

This mission can be undertaken in solos, duos, or trios, and the outcomes won't be affected by the infill you choose. However, if you want to get done with the mission quickly and go on with other contracts, it is advised that you spawn in with a squad. If that part is sorted, you can begin with the mission.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the Wings Clipped DMZ mission in Warzone 2 by taking down three reinforcement helicopters quickly and easily.

How to destroy 3 reinforcement helicopters in the Wings Clipped DMZ mission of Warzone 2?

Guide to destroying three reinforcement helicopters in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

To destroy 3 reinforcement helicopters in the Wings Clipped mission of Warzone 2 DMZ, consider following any one of the two methods given below:

Using Weapons

Spawn into Ashika Island with a JOKR and Ammunition Box.

Go on a killing spree, taking down AI soldiers in an area.

Wait for the reinforcement helicopter to appear.

Use the JOKR to take down the helicopter. Make sure to be quick about it, as they tend to deploy soldiers and move away.

Kill more AI soldiers to spawn the second helicopter.

Repeat the above steps to take three helicopters in total, and the mission will be complete.

Capturing a SAM Site

Head over to any SAM site on the map.

Start capturing it, and a reinforcement helicopter will appear.

Wait for the SAM Site to be captured.

Once done, the SAM will auto-target these helicopters and do the job for you.

If, for some reason, more helicopters aren't appearing in the area, move to another SAM site and repeat the above steps until you get all three of them.

Completing either of the two abovementioned methods will complete the mission for you, and you will be instantly awarded the Bryson 890 (Contraband) and 5000 XP. If you have trouble identifying the reinforcement helicopters, they are the ones from where AI soldiers drop down onto the map using ropes.

That covers everything that there is to know about completing the Wings Clipped DMZ mission from Shadow Company Faction in Warzone 2. As mentioned earlier, it is pretty simple and rewarding, and hence should not be missed.

