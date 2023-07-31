How to easily complete 'World Trip Souvenirs' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

World Trip Souvenirs is a Tier 3 DMZ mission from the Phalanx Faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. As the name suggests, it involves players traversing three different Exclusion Zones. To complete it, they must extract two dog tags from Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel. Once they have collected the items from all the maps and exfiltrated safely, the mission will be complete.

The most difficult part is finding the dog tags. Moreover, since gamers will have to travel to all three major Exclusion Zones, it can be a little time consuming as well. Upon successful completion of the mission, they will be rewarded with 10,000 XP and a Lockwood Mk2 Contraband. That said, this guide will take a look at where to find the required dog tags and complete the World Trip Souvenirs DMZ mission in Warzone 2.

How to get the dog tags in the 'World Trip Souvenirs' DMZ mission in Warzone 2?

Collecting dog tags in the World Trip Souvenirs DMZ mission in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

In Warzone 2's DMZ mode, dog tags are only dropped by real enemies. Hence to complete the 'World Trip Souvenirs' mission, you must engage with real players in the lobby. This is easier said than done. The AI combatants in the game are easy to defeat most of the time and if things go south, you can always escape from their area. However, in fights against real players, it's always a win-or-die situation.

Hence, before heading into an Exclusion Zone, make sure you have the requisite weapons and items. Once you infiltrate a map, here's how you can collect the dog tags present:

After you have spawned in, load up on ammunition, shields, and other necessary items.

Next, head over to areas on the map where you are more likely to find real players. For instance, the Tsuki Castle on Ashika Island, near the Koschei Complex entrances on Al Mazrah, and finally, the route that the Bullfrog boss takes on Vondel. Alternatively, you can camp near the various Exfil points on the map for easy kills on unsuspecting players.

Eliminate them and approach their backpack.

Find the dog tags and loot them.

Now with the dog tags in your backpack, find the nearest Exfil point and leave the map.

Remember, you'll have to get two dog tags on each of the major maps. After you have collected them all and exfiltrated, the mission will be complete and you will earn all the rewards that were promised.

This is all there is to know about completing the World Trip Souvenirs DMZ mission in Warzone 2. It is easy to complete and can be rewarding. Hence, it is advised that players not sleep on it and instead complete it for some quick XP and a power contraband weapon. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.