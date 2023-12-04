How to find the Mercenary Convoy in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The Mercenary Convoy is a special transport in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. As the name suggests, it is a convoy consisting of three armored vehicles operated by the Mercenaries. Although they don't hold any unique Acquisitions or Schematics, they often become a part of the in-game zombie missions where players are directed to take them out. However, finding this particular convoy isn't easy.

Mercenary Convoy only spawns along a particular route and cannot be found anywhere on the map. Hence, players often face difficulty completing missions requiring them to take out the convoy. With that said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can find this special convoy easily in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where to find the Mercenary Convoy in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Finding the Mercenary Convoy in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The Mercenary Convoy in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies can usually be found on the highway that runs along the perimeter of the middle threat zone (orange area) and, more often than not, spawns near Zaravan Suburbs. You may refer to the above image for the exact route of this convoy.

They are represented by three red vehicles you can see on your mini and tactical maps. When you spot the convoy, you will be tasked with taking them out. In Act 3 Tier 2 mission 'Paint the Target' and Act 1 Tier 2 mission 'Interceptor,' you'll be tasked to take out this convoy, and without doing so, you cannot progress further in the game.

You can use Launchers, Assault Rifles, LMGs, or even Killstreaks like the Precision Airstrike. However, it is worth noting here that this convoy will always be on the move unless you stop it, making it quite challenging to eliminate it.

Shooting down the Mercenary Convoy in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Hence, if a mission requires you to take out this convoy, it is recommended to drive a vehicle and block its path first. This will force them to leave their cars, and then you can eliminate them as you please or as the mission directs you to.

It is worth noting that the convoy may not always spawn right at the beginning of a match. Hence, you may not find the convoy if you head straight for the highway near the middle threat zone as soon as a match kicks off.

If you don't happen to find it immediately, complete a contract or two or just other objectives of the mission you are currently pursuing to get it to spawn.

That covers everything that there is to know about finding the Mercenary Convoy in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about MW3, MW2, and Warzone.