Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Paint the Target' Act 3 Tier 2 Mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Paint the Target is a Tier 2 mission in Act 3 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. In this mission, players are tasked with three distinct objectives. The first task involves players taking down 20 Mercenaries using a Precision Airstrike. Next, they must attack a Mercenary Convoy with a Precision Airstrike. And finally, they must hit a Merc Camp using a Precision Airstrike.

Players can take up these objectives in any order as long as they get these tasks done. Despite the mission looking complicated, it is pretty easy to complete. That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at this Tier 2 Act 3 mission and how you can complete it easily.

Where to find the Mercenary Convoy in Paint the Target mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

High spawn rate area for the Mercenary Convoy in Paint the Target mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Although attacking the Mercenary Convoy in Paint the Target mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies isn't the first objective; it is advised to start with it. Here's how you can find it:

First, make sure you have Precision Airstrikes at your disposal. You can buy them from the Buy Stations using Essence Points. Be mindful that you will need multiple such Killstreaks; hence, it is recommended to complete a few contracts to collect enough Essence Points.

Once you have acquired the Precision Airstrikes, find a vehicle and drive it on the highway along the Tier 2 zone.

When you reach the area near the Zaravan Suburbs, the convoy should spawn in the vicinity. Keep an eye out for the three red vehicles on the mini-map.

Once spotted, drive towards them and block their path using your vehicle. This will force them to come out of their vehicles.

Now, reach a safe distance and hit the convoy with a Precision Airstrike.

This will complete the second objective and get you a few eliminations that'll count toward the first objective of taking down 20 Mercenaries. Now, you will need to hit Merc Camps. Check the section below to get it done without breaking a sweat.

Where are the Merc Camps in Paint the Target mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Guide to attacking the Merc Camps in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Finding Merc Camps in Paint the Target mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is pretty straightforward. Simply open your tactical map and look for the tent icons. These are Merc Camps and are often riddled with Mercenaries.

For this part of the mission, it is advised to find Merc Camps in the open. This is to ensure that when you use a Precision Airstrike, you get some kills to count for the first objective of getting 20 Mercenary kills.

Once you have attacked a Merc Camp, all your objectives should be complete. But in case you have yet to get 20 kills, find other Merc Camps in the open and repeat the above steps to get those 20 kills and be done with the mission once and for all.

Rewards for completing the Paint the Target mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Rewards for completing the Paint the Target mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies explored (Image via Activision)

Players who complete the Paint the Target mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will earn a Tombstone Soda Can and a 2500 XP bonus. The Tombstone Soda Can comes in handy in high tiers in the game where the missions get extremely challenging. On use, when a player dies, a tombstone will be created of their loot for them to be able to acquire it again in the next deployment.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about MW3, MW2, and Warzone.