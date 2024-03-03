How to get CDL 2024 Major 2 viewership rewards for free in MW3 and Warzone

Viewers will soon have access to the CDL 2024 Major 2 viewership rewards in MW3 and Warzone. The Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Qualifier is underway, with the New York Subliners leading the table without a single loss, followed by OpTic Texas and Toronto Ultra. After this phase concludes, the Major 2 tournament will begin. The viewership bonuses for this event are free to obtain; however, players must invest time to get them.

This article will talk about how to get the CDL 2024 Major 2 viewership rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone.

Procedure to acquire CDL 2024 Major 2 viewership rewards for free in MW3 and Warzone

Procedure to earn CDL Major 2 viewership rewards (Image via CDL)

To get the CDL 2024 Major 2 viewership rewards for free in MW3 and Warzone, follow the steps:

Sign in to your Activision account. If you don't have one, create an account. Link this account to your Battle.net, PSN, Xbox, or Steam profile. Connect your YouTube account to your Activision account. Now, you must watch the tournament's matches live, and you will earn rewards based on the time you spend doing that. Once the watch-time requirement for a bonus is completed, you will receive the associated rewards directly in your account.

CDL 2024 Major 2 viewership rewards in MW3 and Warzone explored

The CDL 2024 Major 2 tournament will start on March 21, 2024, and will last for four days, concluding on March 24, 2024, featuring 18 matches. All these games will be broadcast live on Call of Duty League's official YouTube channel. Throughout each of the four days, you'll have the opportunity to get four viewership rewards. Watch the matches live to earn these bonuses.

Detailed list of all the rewards

21/3 Rewards (Image via CDL)

March 21, 2024

One-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token

One-hour and 30-minute viewing time: 1v1 Me Emblem

Two-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Two-hour 30-minute viewing time: Clinic Calling Card

22/3 Rewards (Image via CDL)

March 22, 2024

One-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token

One-hour and 30-minute viewing time: Max Tilt Calling Card

Two-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Two-hour 30-minute viewing time: Present Emblem

23/3 Rewards (Image via CDL)

March 23, 2024

One-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token

One-hour 30-minute viewing time: 360 No Scope Sticker

Two-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Two-hour 30-minute viewing time: Double Nade Calling Card

24/3 Rewards (Image via CDL)

March 24, 2024

One-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token

One-hour 30-minute viewing time: GG Sticker

Two-hour viewing time: Smoke Blueprint

Two-hour 30-minute viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

