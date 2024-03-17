How to get Deadshot Daiquiri Schematic in MW3 Zombies?

MW3 Zombies features many exciting Perks, and Deadshot Daquiri, which players can use to wreak havoc on the undead, is one of them. Similar to other Perks, Deadshot Daiquiri happens to be an additional boost you can utilize against large waves of zombies.

This article will discuss in full detail all the key steps players need to know to unlock the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk Schematic.

Unlock Deadshot Daiquiri Schematic in MW3 Zombies using key steps

Deadshot Daiquiri is a Perk-a-Cola present in the COD Zombies universe. Modern Warfare 3 Zombies brought it back last year with a blend of other Perks like Death Perception, Elemental Pop, and Jugger-Nog among few others.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

In MW3 Zombies, Deadshot Daiquiri enables players to deal heavy damage to their enemies. Aiming downsight reaches a critical point while increasing the overall damage on zombies.

Usually, the Perk costs over 1000 Essence points. However, players can easily get Deadshot Daiquiri as a Schematic while entering a match. Below are all the important steps they need to follow.

Once on the map, locate one 'Eliminate Bounty' Contract. Accept the Contract while staying in the Low Threat Zone. Hunt down the Bounty target and kill it.

That's pretty much everything players have to do. There's no need to enter the Medium Threat or High Threat Zone to meet special requirements. On killing the Bounty, players will stand a chance to win Deadshot Daiquiri Schematic.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

If players don't get their desired reward, they can keep taking up more Bounty contracts. There's a good chance for them to earn the Perk eventually. While extracting from the game, they can keep the Schematic with them. It will be saved for use next time in a new game.

Currently, fans are eagerly waiting for the next season of MW3. It will likely end up bringing more content to Zombies mode as well. The developers have yet to reveal every little detail regarding what players can expect from Season 3.

