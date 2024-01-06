How to get Large Backpack in MW3 Zombies

Having access to greater inventory space in MW3 Zombies is always a welcome addition, and you can do that with the Large Backpack. This item, also known as the Large Rucksack, will provide the maximum carrying capacity offered in the game, allowing you to carry more weapons and items essential for missions.

However, this important piece of equipment is not available by default, and players need to look in the right place to get their hands on it as quickly as possible. This guide will explore all possible options that help you get the Large Rucksack in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where to get Large Backpack in MW3 Zombies?

You can get easy access to the Large Backpack in MW3 Zombies in three possible ways:

By looting Hidden Caches Completing Raid Weapon Stash contract Purchasing from Buy Stations

Looting Hidden Caches

All Hidden Cache locations in MW3 Zombies Urzikstan (Image via Activision and Reddit.com/u/WZHUB)

Hidden Caches are small safes buried in the ground or even underwater in the vast terrains of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. There are 44 confirmed Hidden Caches in Urzikstan, and they could hold the piece of treasure you are looking for.

Most of the Hidden Caches are stashed in Tier 1 Zones in the game. So leave no stone unturned as you look for these caches. They are located in elusive locations, possibly out of sight in most scenarios, so keep your eyes peeled for these chests.

Completing Raid Weapon Stash contract

A Large Backpack is often found from Reward Rifts unlocked upon completing Raid Weapon Stash contracts. They will always be marked on your tac map, providing an accurate reading of all possible missions in your vicinity.

These missions require you to defend yourself from an incoming horde of Zombies while you successfully drill through a safe. We urge you to Pack-a-punch at least one of your weapons, and if possible, get a few teammates to help you complete the Raid Weapon Stash contracts.

Purchasing from Buy Stations

Large Rucksack in Buy Station feature in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision and Youtube.com/@GamingExploits)

This is one of the easiest means to get your hands on the Large Backpack. If you have 10,000 Aether Essence collected, make your way toward a Buy Station in the Tier 3 Zone of Urzikstan and purchase the designated item.

However, proceed with caution as you will be diving headfirst into Red Zone territory. It is never a bad idea to bring a few of your pals on your tiny quest and have them watch your back while you make the transaction.

If possible, avoid all confrontations in the Red Zone and get to safety as early as you can upon purchasing.

For more MW3 Zombies guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.