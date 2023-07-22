How to get more Melee Weapon kills in Modern Warfare 2?

Getting Melee Weapon kills may not be the easiest of tasks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. They require the players to get really close to their targets, and often times it won't be a one-hit kill. As players try to close this gap, they might get spotted and eliminated before they can even do any damage to their enemies. This makes getting Melee Weapon kills a challenging endeavor.

Melee Weapon kills are often part of in-game challenges. For instance, in Season 4 Reloaded, to unlock the Diabolical Camo, players will need 30 Operator kills with a Melee Weapon, among several others. Moreover, if players are looking to unlock the Orion Camo, they will have to work these weapons as well.

Hence, for players who are struggling to get eliminations with Melee Weapons in Modern Warfare 2, this guide will take a look at some easy and effective strategies to get more kills.

How to use Melee Weapons effectively in Modern Warfare 2?

When it comes to Melee Weapons in Modern Warfare 2, they are available in both the Primary Weapon slot as well as in the Secondary Weapon slot, albeit with different offerings. In the Primary Slot, you can only use the Riot Shield. That said, in the Secondary Slot, your options are a bit more diverse. You have the Combat Knife, the Dual Kodachis, and the Tonfa, each with unique strengths and flaws.

However, whichever weapon you pick, you'll have to get up close and personal. To simplify this task, you must choose the correct game mode, correct Perks, Equipment, Field Upgrades, and more. That said, here's how you can get more Melee Weapon kills in Modern Warfare 2, irrespective of the Melee weapon you are using:

1) Build the perfect Perk Package

First things first, you'll need a Perk Package that allows you to get really close to your targets. For this purpose, it is recommended to go with Battle Hardened, Double Time, Fast Hands, and Overclock. The two primary Perks in this package are Double Time and Battle Hardened. Double Time allows you to tactical sprint for longer, whereas Battle Hardened negates the effects of Stuns and Flashes and prevents them from slowing you down.

2) Loadout and Equipment

If you are dropping into a match solely for the purpose of Melee Weapon kills, it is recommended to use the Riot Shield in the Primary Slot and a Melee Weapon of your choice in the Secondary Slot. The Riot Shield can be used as a weapon and also prevents you from easily getting shot. This will help you cover large distances relatively safely.

For Equipment, it is recommended to use Stun Grenades in the Tactical Slot and any Equipment you deem fit in the Lethal Slot. A stunned enemy lacks mobility. You can take advantage of it to attack them from different sides and increase your chances of getting a kill.

3) Field Upgrade kit

The ideal Field Upgrades will be Dead Silence and Battle Rage. The former suppresses the footsteps and makes it easier to get close to unsuspecting foes. Battle Rage reduces the effects of enemies' Tactical Equipment, and the tactical sprint is constantly refreshed, enabling aggressive plays.

4) Picking the correct game mode

Usually, objective-based game modes like Domination and Hardpoint are preferred for Melee Weapon kills. However, this strategy can backfire on bigger maps. Now that Shipment is a 24x7 playlist, it is recommended to play on that map. Alternatively, game modes like Infected are great for racking up Melee kills, especially in and after the mid-match phase.

That covers the best strategies for Melee Weapon kills in Modern Warfare 2. Please note that Melee kills and Melee Weapon kills aren't the same on paper. The prior can be achieved with any weapon in the game, whereas the latter only considers the Riot Shields, the Combat Knife, the Dual Kodachis, and the Tonfa.

