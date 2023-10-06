How to get Old School Price Operator skin in Warzone and MW2

Celebrating 20 years of Call of Duty, a free Old School Price Operator skin was recently announced for Warzone and MW2, along with a bunch of other rewards. The Operator skin was leaked a couple of weeks ago, but it wasn't revealed how one can unlock or get a hold of it. Fortunately, Call of Duty has just officially announced how players can unlock it in their game.

Veterans will be quite aware of the Old School Price skin. However, those new to the series might be a little confused, and rightfully so. The skin isn't from Call of Duty 4, where many would assume Captain Price was first featured. The skin is actually inspired by the character from the World War 2-based shooter Call of Duty 2, where Captain Price debuted as a British soldier.

That said, the old-school World War 2 Captain Price is now returning to MW2 and Warzone as a playable Operator and is free to unlock for all.

How to unlock the Old School Price Operator skin in Warzone and MW2?

Expand Tweet

You can unlock the Old School Price Operator skin in Warzone and MW2 by simply logging into one of the abovementioned two titles. Since it's a part of the Daily Login rewards, all you have to do is sign in to either of the two titles daily from October 6, 2023, to October 16, 2023.

Apart from the Captain Price Operator skin, you will also be able to unlock all of the following by logging in daily:

"2009 Feels" Loading Screen

Loading Screen Battle Token Tier Skip

"Heroes" FTAC Recon Battle Rifle Blueprint

FTAC Recon Battle Rifle Blueprint "Villains" Expedite 12 Shotgun Blueprint

Expedite 12 Shotgun Blueprint "Black Ops" Animated Emblem

Animated Emblem "Sentinel Task Force" Large Decal

These are all the rewards that are up for grabs in the coming days and should not be missed. Just like the Captain Price skin, all these rewards are inspired by previous entries in the franchise. For instance, the Black Ops animated emblem is the official Black Ops 3 logo, while the Sentinel Task Force decal is from Advanced Warfare.

That covers all the Daily Login rewards and how you can grab the Old School Price Operator skin in Warzone and MW2. All these rewards are limited-time and won't be available after October 13, 2023. Moreover, the Operator skin, along with other cosmetics, will be carrying forward to Modern Warfare 3, which will be released on November 10, 2023.

Expand Tweet

The Halloween-themed Season 6 update for Warzone and MW2 is currently live. The update is now available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.