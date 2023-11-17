How to get 'Royalty Tiger' animated camo in Modern Warfare 3

In Modern Warfare 3, the Royalty Tiger animated camo stands out as a newly featured universal weapon camo that is entirely compatible with all 114 weapons in the game. This promotional item, distinguished by its alluring pink glow and magnificent design, is not accessible through the standard in-game store.

To obtain this gorgeous camo, fans must pay a hefty amount comparable to the game's purchase price. This article will provide the step-by-step process for obtaining the coveted Royalty Tiger weapon camo in Modern Warfare 3.

Procedure to obtain the Royalty Tiger weapon camo in Modern Warfare 3

The Royalty Tiger weapon camo, a free in-game content, comes with the purchase of the Call of Duty Task Force 141 crossbody sling bag from the official Call of Duty Shop.

Although it is regarded as one of the finest camos, it is rather expensive. Those looking for a stylish sling bag should look into this option, which also comes with the visually striking weapon camo.

The Call of Duty Task Force 141 crossbody sling bag is priced at $60, excluding tax and handling charges. Expect the final cost of approximately $70 with all added fees.

Call of Duty Task Force 141 crossbody sling bag (Image via Call of Duty Shop)

Follow these steps to acquire the Royalty Tiger camo in MW3:

Open your web browser and visit the site Call of Duty Shop.

Log in with your existing account or create a new one.

Now, in the search option, type Call of Duty Task Force 141 crossbody sling bag.

Once you find the product, proceed to purchase it.

After placing the order, you will receive an email containing a code.

Visit the Call of Duty's promotions redeem code site, and enter the received code

Upon completion, the Royalty Tiger weapon camo will be added to your account.

Royalty Tiger weapon camo in MW3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/ LegoUnlocked)

To equip the camo, follow these steps:

Launch Modern Warfare 3.

Navigate to the weapon section and select a weapon.

Head to the Gunsmith for customization options.

Go to Customize and access the Camo option.

Select All Camos to explore the available options.

Locate the Royalty Tiger weapon camo within the Special Camo section and equip it.

The Call of Duty Task Force 141 Crossbody Sling Bag is currently out of stock. Interested users need to exercise patience till the product becomes available again.

