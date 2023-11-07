How many weapon camos are there in Modern Warfare 3? Base, Mastery, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s (MW3) final release date is just around the corner, and the entire community is excited to see the new weapon camos. Cosmetics form a major part of the game as they attract players with unique and shiny designs sporting specific themes. The developers are also gearing up to migrate almost all the skins from its prequel for the community to continue the grind.

Modern Warfare 3 will feature its own skins and mastery camos for all the new weapons. The developers will release Activision’s 2023 shooter title with a massive arsenal for the player base to choose from and enjoy. The game will also introduce new operators and bundles alongside the existing ones from Modern Warfare 2.

This article will highlight the new weapon camos in Modern Warfare 3.

What are the new weapon camos in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer?

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer camos (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the confirmed weapon skin categories players can unlock and equip in Modern Warfare 3.

Base Camos: All categories will obtain four unique base camos with tailored challenges for the playstyle that fits the weapon class (Like assault rifles, sub machine guns, and more).

Around 140 new base camos will arrive in the new Activision multiplayer shooter alongside four unique mastery camos. Over 140 new mastery calling cards, emblems, and 27 new mastery weapon charms will accompany the entire collection. Here is a list of all the multiplayer mastery camos that can be unlocked in MW3.

Gilded

Forged

Priceless (animated camo)

Interstellar (animated camo)

It is important to note that these mastery camos will be exclusively available only for MW3 weapons.

What are the new weapon camos in Modern Warfare 3 Zombie mode?

Modern Warfare 3 Zombie mode camos (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of the confirmed weapon camo categories for MW3 Zombie mode.

Base Camos: Every weapon category, similar to multiplayer, will have up to four unique base camos to fit the gun class.

Every weapon category, similar to multiplayer, will have up to four unique base camos to fit the gun class. Mastery Camos: A total of eight new mastery camos will arrive in the game - four for Modern Warfare 2 weapons and the remaining for MW3 new weapons.

The MW3 Zombie mode will bring about 400 new base camos and eight mastery skins. The developers have also confirmed that about 400 new mastery calling cards, emblems, and 100 new mastery weapon charms will be included in the game’s overall inventory cosmetics. Here are all the mastery camos for Zombie mode.

Golden Ivory (only for MW2 weapons)

Spinel Husk (only for MW2 weapons)

Arachnida (animated only for MW2 weapons)

Bioluminescent (animated only for MW2 weapons)

Golden Enigma (only for MW3 weapons)

Zircon Scale (only for MW3 weapons)

Serpentinite (animated and only for MW3 weapons)

Borealis (animated and only for MW3 weapons)

MW3 will feature a total of 18 new sets of base camos throughout the entire game alongside the carried-over 14 sets from MW2. All the base camos that are unlocked in MW3 can be used on all available weapons.

Lastly, Activision has announced that the new game will feature a total of 834 base camos, but it is still only an estimate from the publisher's side.

