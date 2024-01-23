How to get The Hundreds camo for free in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Activision released The Hundreds camo on Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone for free, giving players a little surprise upon logging in. The gift pack can be claimed in the in-game store, which contains a few more treats aside from the weapon camo. It's not every day that the players receive free camo in both titles, so this is a pleasant treat, especially after what happened in the recent Season 1 Reloaded update.

If you are interested in getting this bundle, here's how you can unlock it.

How to unlock The Hundreds camo in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Unlock the new camo by claiming the gift pack in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Fortunately, unlocking The Hundreds camo in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is a straightforward process, so you can easily obtain it in a few clicks. Once you are logged in on either title, head to the in-game store and claim the gift pack bundle.

Upon claiming, you should immediately gain access to the items in the pack, including The Hundreds universal weapon camo. The camo is under the Special Category in MW3.

Players don't need to worry about topping up Call of Duty points, as this bundle is free to claim for all players. Unlocking the bundle does not require completing challenges and special missions.

What is included in The Hundreds camo gift pack in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone?

The gift pack includes four free items for MW3 and Warzone players (Image via Activision)

Aside from The Hundreds camo itself, you can also claim an additional three items in the pack. The inclusions of the gift pack are listed below:

The Hundreds (Weapon Camo)

Adam Bomb (Calling Card)

Adam Bomb (Weapon Sticker)

Ghost Bomb (Weapon Charm)

While the camo boasts a military camouflage pattern, the calling card, sticker, and weapon charm feature a small bomb icon design. While this looks like the many other camos present in the game, it's still a great reward for players, especially after the issues they encountered in the recent update.

