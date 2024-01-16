Blighted Earth bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

Tracer Pack: Blighted Earth is the latest bundle to join the MW3 and Warzone in-game store. It features seven unique items, two of which are weapon blueprints with Tracer effects and, needless to say, are the major selling point of this bundle. However, unlike previous ones, it is missing operator skins and instead features a vehicle skin along with several other cosmetic items.

Having said that, in this article, we take a closer look at the Blighted Earth bundle in MW3 and Warzone, including its price, content, and everything else you need to know about it before purchasing it.

Blighted Earth bundle price in MW3 and Warzone

The Blighted Earth bundle in MW3 and Warzone costs 2,000 COD points, which is roughly $19 in real-world currency. Head to the in-game store and purchase it directly from the featured section. If it does not appear there, restart the game. Once it has appeared and you have selected the bundle, click on the purchase button to finalize the buy.

If you don't have enough COD points in your account, buy them from your platform's respective stores or from the in-game buy section. They usually come in packs and are priced as follows:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Since you will need 2,000 COD points to get the bundle, it is advised to grab the $19.99 pack, which will come with 2,400 CP in total, including the bonus. You can save the extra 400 CP and make it count towards your next purchase.

What is included in the Blighted Earth bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

As mentioned, the Blighted Earth bundle in MW3 and Warzone consists of seven unique items. They are:

"Blighter" FR 5.56 Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Arbor, Death Effect: Rebirth)

FR 5.56 Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Arbor, Death Effect: Rebirth) "Putrid" Rival-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Arbor, Death Effect: Rebirth)

Rival-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Arbor, Death Effect: Rebirth) "Root Creep" Vehicle Skin

Vehicle Skin "Bone Cage" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "Harsh Reality" Emblem

Emblem "A Vine Death" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Mold Beast" Weapon Sticker

Seven items for the price of 2,000 CP might seem like a good deal for many. However, you may hesitate to spend 20 bucks for a brand-new bundle. On that note, the section below discusses whether this bundle is worth your hard-earned money.

Is the Blighted Earth bundle worth buying in MW3 and Warzone?

All items in the Blighted Earth bundle of MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Blighted Earth bundle in MW3 and Warzone isn't for everyone. If you are looking to add a new bundle to your collection and are willing to spend $20, consider buying another premium Tracer Pack that includes operator skins with special finishing moves.

However, if you don't care about operator skins and love using the FR 5.56 or the Rival-9 SMG, this bundle is a great choice. The 400 CP you save on it can be used to purchase another bundle in the future.

Both weapons come with a unique camo, giving the guns with dynamic engravings a woody look. This, combined with the Tracer effects, makes the weapons feel premium.

That said, at the end of the day, your needs will determine whether the bundle is worth it or not. If you fit into the first category, you're better off sitting out on this one.

But if you are from the second category, the weapon blueprints alone can offer great value for money.

That covers everything that you need to know about the Blighted Earth bundle in MW3 and Warzone.