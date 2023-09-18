How to get Warzone on PS5?

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available on PC and consoles, including the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PS4 and PS5. The renowned Call of Duty entry has set a new standard for video games, becoming a significant entity on the list of free-to-play titles. It is relentlessly growing with exciting changes to keep gamers on their toes, causing waves in the gaming landscape.

As a result, there is an increasing demand for it among PS5 owners. To that end, this guide will show you how to install Warzone on a PS5 without any complications.

How to install Warzone on PS5

If you've ever played Warzone on a PC, you'll know that the download and installation methods are rather straightforward. However, installing the game on PlayStation 5 may need additional measures.

To successfully obtain WZ on your PS5, you must first complete a set of essential prerequisites. These requirements include having a PlayStation 5 console. Much to players' delight, WZ has been optimized for next-generation hardware with improved graphics and performance.

To experience WZ without lags or interruptions, ensure you have a steady and high-speed internet connection. Finally, you must have an active PlayStation Network (PSN) account. This account will serve as your entry point to the PlayStation Store, where you will download WZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone (Image via Activision)

These are the following steps for downloading and installing Call of Duty: WZ on PlayStation 5

Turn on your PlayStation 5 system and sign in to your PlayStation Network account.

Go to the home page and then to the PlayStation Store.

Enter 'Call of Duty: Warzone' into the search field.

The game should appear in search engine results. Simply click on it.

Now press the 'Download' button. Ensure you have enough storage space before you begin, as Warzone can consume a significant amount of memory.

Since the game is free, you won’t be charged at all. While waiting for the download and installation, you can look through the numerous Add-Ons, Modern Warfare and Warzone points, and packs available for purchase.

Call of Duty WZ 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.