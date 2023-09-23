How to get WSOW Solo Yolo Pack for free via Prime Gaming in Warzone 2 and MW2

The WSOW Solo Yolo Pack is now up for grabs at absolutely no cost for all MW2 and Warzone 2 players, provided that they have an active subscription to Amazon Prime Gaming. The bundle initially went live on August 31, 2023, to celebrate the premier Warzone event. However, it wasn't free and fetched a price of 1,500 COD points, which is roughly equal to $15 in real-world currency.

That said, a couple of weeks after its release, the bundle has arrived on Amazon Prime Gaming and can be acquired for free at no additional cost. In this article, we will be taking a closer at the contents of the WSOW Solo Yolo Pack in Warzone 2 and MW2 and how you can get your hands on it.

Guide to getting the WSOW Solo Yolo Pack for free in Warzone 2 and MW2

Here's how you can get the WSOW Solo Yolo Pack in Warzone 2 and MW2 via Prime Gaming:

Login to your Prime Gaming account. Ensure that you have an active subscription.

Next, look up the Solo Yolo Pack using the search bar. Once found, click on the claim button.

If you don't already have your Activision and Prime account linked, scroll down on the bundle page to find the Link Account button and click on it.

This will redirect you to Activision, where you must log in and link the two accounts. If the two accounts are linked, you'll be presented with the following message: "Your Activision Publishing, Inc. account is linked."

Once that is done, click on Get in-game content button to acquire the bundle.

If successful, all items of the Solo Yolo Pack will be transferred to your account within a few minutes, and you can use them across both titles.

What is included in the WSOW Solo Yolo Pack of Warzone 2 and MW2?

The WSOW Solo Yolo Pack in Warzone 2 and MW2 includes the following items:

Solo Yolo - Chimera Weapon Blueprint

Red Mist - Victus XMR Weapon Blueprint

Breaking Cameras - Emblem

Broken Animated - Emblem

Let's Go Streaking - Animated Calling Card

Wish You Were Here! - Animated Calling Card

Splat - Calling Card

Double XP Token

Double Weapon XP Token

The bundle comes with a total of nine unique items, including two exclusive weapon blueprints, two Emblems, two Animated Calling Cards, Double XP Tokens, and a bunch of other in-game items that will help you take down your enemies in style.

