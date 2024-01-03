How to investigate the anomaly in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Investigating the anomaly is a part of the Bad Signal mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It is the sole Act 4 mission in Season 1 of the game and entails two tasks that need completion, the first being investigating the anomaly on Urzikstan.

While the mission can be quite challenging, requiring players to engage in boss fights, the first task, i.e., finding and probing the anomaly, is pretty straightforward.

That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at this anomaly in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and how you can investigate it to kick off the Act 4 mission Bad Signal.

Where to find the anomaly in the Bad Signal mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Location of the anomaly in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mission "Bad Signal" (Images via Activision)

The anomaly in the Bad Signal mission of Modern Warfare 3 is hard to miss. It can be easily identified by a large triangle structure with a portal in the center. To locate this particular portal, open up your tactical map and look for the exfil icons with a star next to it.

There will be multiple such exfil locations on the map. However, you will be looking for the one that states Bad Signal. If you struggle to locate the anomaly, refer to the image above.

It is located inside the Tier 2 (Medium Threat) Zone of Urzikstan and is usually by the perimeter of the Tier 3 (High Threat) Zone. Once you have identified the right portal, head to the location and interact with it. If it is successful, you will be treated with a message that states Dark Aether Rift Initiated.

Now, all that remains is for you and your teammates to vote on it to enter. To do so, open your Tactical Map again and mark the portal individually to vote yes. This will kick off a timer, and once it ends, you and your squad will be pulled inside the Dark Aether Rift.

Getting inside the anomaly in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Once you and your teammates are inside the Dark Aether Rift and spawned inside the new world, a message will pop up on your screen notifying you of completing the first task of the Bad Signal mission, i.e., investigating the anomaly.

That covers everything that there is to know about investigating the anomaly in the Bad Signal mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. As mentioned earlier, although the mission in its entirety is quite difficult, investigating the anomaly is fairly easy.

Where players do find it challenging, however, is locating the anomaly. That being said, it is worth noting here that simply investigating it won't complete the mission as more tasks lay ahead, and hence, it is advised to load up on proper equipment and Pack-a-Punch Level 3 weapons before investigating the anomaly.

