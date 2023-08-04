How to make Halo BR using the Carrack .300 in Warzone 2

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player has recently recreated the iconic Halo BR in the game with the Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle. They take advantage of the bullpup form factor of the Sniper Rifle to replicate the iconic Battle Rifle. User u/Quzga posted their Carrack loadout on Reddit, sharing all the attachments they used that helped them achieve the looks of the Halo Battle Rifle.

The Carrack .300 was added to the game in the Season 5 update. It is a semi-auto bullpup Sniper Rifle with devastating potential. Its excellent handling attributes make it a force to be reckoned with. Currently, the only way to acquire the gun is through the Season 5 Battle Pass in Sector E7.

This guide will look closer at the loadout that u/Quzga suggests to replicate the Halo BR in Warzone 2.

How to build the Halo BR with Carrack .300 in Warzone 2

Halo BR recreated using the Carrack .300 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

To recreate the Halo BR using the Carrack .300 in Warzone 2, u/Quzga suggests using five different attachments. While it won't behave like the iconic Battle Rifle, it will, at least, resemble it. That said, here are all the attachments that u/Quzga uses in this loadout:

Barrel: 300 Subsound

300 Subsound Magazine: 10-Round Mag

10-Round Mag Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Rear Grip: Engage-20 Grip

Engage-20 Grip Stock: Lex V14 Stock

Using these attachments, you can make the Carrack appear like the Halo's iconic service Battle Rifle. However, if you intend to use this loadout in your Warzone 2 matches, here's how these attachments will impact the Sniper Rifle:

300 Subsound has an integrated suppressor that silences the gunshots. It also helps with recoil control, a must-have for this rifle.

10-Round Mag increases the bullet count to 10 per magazine from 6. Since it doesn't have a one-shot potential and is semi-automatic, it is highly recommended to use this attachment, irrespective of the loadout you are using.

Schlager 3.4x, as the name suggests, offers 3.4x magnification levels, ideal for mid-range engagements. It is unfit for Al Mazrah, but the attachment is a must-equip for the other Resurgence maps.

Engage-20 Grip increases the sprint-to-fire speed and the aim-down sight speed. It won't always come in handy on the larger and small maps and in Modern Warfare 2, but it might sometimes save your life.

Lex V14 Stock also increases the aim down sight speed. But, the most critical aspect of this attachment is that it boosts the sprint speed with the rifle equipped.

Overall, the loadout is pretty decent to use in the game. Moreover, since it helps give the appearance of the Halo BR, it is a must-try for all Halo fans in Call of Duty. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 news.