How to emulate Verdansk's R9-0 in Warzone 2 using MX Guardian

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features a total of six unique Shotguns at the moment. But when compared to the original Warzone game, the available arsenal appears quite limited. Although many weapons were ported from the past under different names, others weren't so lucky. One of them is the popular R9-0 Shotgun. This gun was known for its lethal damage output at close ranges and was an annoyance for many that had to go against it.

R9-0 was a double-barrel pump action Shotgun that would shoot two rapid rounds before rechambering. The firearm, combined with the Dragon's Breath ammunition, turned it into a monstrosity that few dared to go against.

Fortunately, the new MX Guardian Shotgun in Warzone 2 can be tweaked to perform similarly, thanks to the extensive customization options of the Gunsmith 2.0 system.

With that said, this guide will take a look at how you can wield the MX Guardian in Warzone 2 as the R9-0, just like in the Verdansk days.

Best MX Guardian loadout for Warzone 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map

The MX Guardian joined Warzone 2's roster with the Season 4 Reloaded update. As soon as it arrived, the Shotgun became a hit. Its full auto capabilities rendered it a force to be reckoned with. Using the correct attachments, you can turn the MX Guardian into the classic R9-0 from the original Warzone. Here's how you can do so:

Trigger Action: Burst-Fire Trigger

Burst-Fire Trigger Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath Magazine: MX Pro Mag

MX Pro Mag Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Barrel: HYP-LM

Burst-Fire Trigger is the most important attachment for the MX Guardian to turn into the R9-0. It changes the gun's fire mode from full-auto to burst fire, shooting two rounds rapidly. This attachment results in high-grain ammo that increases the potential for one-shot kills on unarmored enemies.

As the name suggests, 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath essentially allows you to shoot fire. These Dragon's Breath rounds deal damage over time and are a must-have.

MX Pro Mag increases the aim-down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed of the gun, making it ideal for aggressive plays.

Point-G3P 04 also increases the aim-down sight speed. Apart from that, it helps increase hip-fire accuracy and hip-fire recoil control.

HYP-LM increases the damage range and bullet velocity and helps with the high recoil. It also improves the hip-fire accuracy of the Shotgun, making it ideal for close-range engagements.

This is all there is to know about building the classic R9-0 Shotgun in Warzone 2 using the Gunsmith 2.0 system. This loadout is optimized for players who prefer to use a Shotgun as a secondary firearm, just like the R9-0 was intended to be used.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded are now live. The update is now available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.