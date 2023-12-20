How to play Deck the Halls in Warzone Christmas event

It's the holiday season in the Call of Duty franchise, with Deck the Halls in Warzone being among the many Christmas events announced for the game. From December 19, 2023, to January 3, 2024, you can participate in special activities and limited-time events to score some festive rewards. CODMAS introduces a plethora of seasonal maps, modes, and prizes across the franchise.

In conjunction with another CODMAS event called Slay Ride Resurgence, Deck the Halls allows you to obtain loot from a Christmas tree, which you can upgrade as the game progresses.

Here's a full guide on how to play Deck the Halls in Warzone.

Deck the Halls in Warzone explained

In Deck the Halls in Warzone, you will be deployed to a tree-themed capture point. There are six of these capture points on the map conveniently marked on the Tac Map in Slay Ride Resurgence. You can loot high-tier items at this point at the start of the match.

The tree can be upgraded into higher tiers to improve the value of the loot you can acquire. To do so, you need to stay and defend the point to initiate the decorating of the tree. As long as no enemy stands on the point, your tree will continue to be decorated until it gets upgraded.

Once your tree has been upgraded the first time, you can upgrade it once more by repeating the same process. Stay in the point longer, and make sure to keep enemies at bay.

Aside from improved loot value, there are other benefits that you can get by standing on the capture point and upgrading the tree in Deck the Halls in Warzone. With this, you also get better killstreaks and in-game money. These great early-game benefits make the event worth participating in.

As with other CODMAS events, make sure to check your surroundings and be on the lookout for some secret holiday rewards.

When does CODMAS start?

Deck the Halls and other CODMAS events, such as Slay Ride and Snowfights, will be available on December 19, 2023. The limited-time events across the Call of Duty franchise will run until January 3, 2024.

