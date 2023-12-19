Snowfight mode in Modern Warfare 3 explained: Release date, how to play, and more

Call of Duty recently released a blog regarding the upcoming CODMAS event in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, offering insights into its content, notably the limited-time Snowfight mode. It is designed to enhance the players' gaming experience with the spirit of the winter holidays and Christmas. This mode promises a unique and festive gameplay dynamic in which players fight utilizing snowballs as their primary weapon.

Navigating the intricacies of the new limited-time mode may confuse players. This article is intended to provide thorough information, such as the release date, gameplay mechanics, and other essential details.

When does the Snowfight mode release in Modern Warfare 3?

The Snowfight mode will be available to play upon the launch of the CODMAS event, scheduled for release on December 19, 2023, at 10 am PT. Upon its launch, you should restart your game client, where a small update will be available for download.

After installing the update, launch the game, and you can access the aforementioned mode. It will be accessible in the playlist and is available 24/7 throughout the event's duration.

The mode will be available for approximately 15 days, ending on January 20, 2024, at 8 am PT.

How to play the Snowfight mode in Modern Warfare 3

Snowfight mode is an iteration of the Gunfight mode, featuring a 2v2 round-based match structure. The first two rounds are centered on a snowball fight with two varieties of snowballs - white and yellow. While white snowballs deal standard damage, the yellow variation, placed in the center of the map, can eliminate players with a single hit.

Following the initial snowball rounds, regular loadouts return; however, players can still loot and use snowballs during fights.

Each round lasts 40 seconds, and one side must eliminate the other. If both teams survive until the timer runs out, an Overtime Flag appears for 10 seconds. When one team captures the flag or eliminates the opposing team, the round is over. If Overtime fails to decide on a winner, the team with the most health wins.

The first team to win six rounds will win the match.

The CODMAS event in Modern Warfare 3 will include two new and limited-time maps - Shipmas and Hangover. Along with the anticipated Snowfight mode, players can celebrate the festivities with another exciting game mode called the Infectious Holiday.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 is now live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates surrounding the game.