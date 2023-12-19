When does Shipmas release in Modern Warfare 3? Date and time for all regions

As the Winter Holidays approach, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to celebrate the Christmas season with the CODMAS event. This offering will include Shipmas - a holiday-themed recreation of the 6v6 Shipment map. This snowy and cold-weather variant will add a fresh and festive touch to Shipment's intense action, offering gamers a captivating experience.

In addition to Shipmas, the event will introduce another exciting addition - the Handover map. This winter-themed version of Highrise will be adorned with lights, garlands, and festive flair. Along with these map additions, the event will introduce two limited-time modes: Snowfight and Infectious Holiday in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer.

The CODMAS event will offer a comprehensive celebration with limited-time maps, modes, and a plethora of unique rewards and challenges across MW3 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. This article focuses on the arrival of the Shipmas map in Modern Warfare 3, boosting the festive spirit for gamers across all regions.

The release date and time of Shipmas map for Modern Warfare 3 across all regions

The Shipmas map will be available with the launch of the CODMAS event in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, scheduled for release on December 19, 2023, at 10 am PT. It will simultaneously go live worldwide; however, players should be mindful of time zone differences.

Below are the release dates and times for the Shipmas map in each region:

Pacific Time (PT): December 19, 2023, at 10 am

December 19, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): December 19, 2023, at 11 am

December 19, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): December 19, 2023, at 12 pm

December 19, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): December 19, 2023, at 1 pm

December 19, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): December 19, 2023, at 3 pm

December 19, 2023, at 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): December 19, 2023, at 6 pm

December 19, 2023, at 6 pm Central European Time (CET): December 19, 2023, at 7 pm

December 19, 2023, at 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET): December 19, 2023, at 8 pm

December 19, 2023, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): December 19, 2023, at 9 pm

December 19, 2023, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): December 19, 2023, at 11:30 pm

December 19, 2023, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): December 20, 2023, at 2 am

December 20, 2023, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST): December 20, 2023, at 3 am

December 20, 2023, at 3 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): December 20, 2023, at 5 am

December 20, 2023, at 5 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): December 20, 2023, at 7 am

The event will last around 15 days, ending on January 3, 2024, at 8 am PT. During this limited period, players can immerse themselves in the game's exciting new features and offerings.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 is now live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates surrounding the game.