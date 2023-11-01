How to play Modern Warfare 3 campaign early on Xbox? Pre-load time, size, release details, and more

Modern Warfare 3 campaign Early Access is just around the corner. Xbox players who pre-ordered the game can get started with the campaign from November 2, 2023, 10 am PT. However, unlike previous releases, the simple task of pre-loading content has become a little complicated. As developers switched to the Call of Duty HQ for their new releases, file management has become a chore for all systems.

That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at how you can install the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early on the Xbox, along with all the details you need to know to prepare ahead of time.

How to pre-load Modern Warfare 3 campaign on Xbox

Pre-loading Modern Warfare 3 campaign on Xbox for Early Access users is pretty straightforward. Here's how you can do so:

Boot up your console.

Head over to 'My games & apps'.

Highlight Call of Duty HQ and press the 'Menu' button on your controller.

Next, select 'Manage game and add-ons'.

Select the MW3 campaign packs from the given list of options.

Finally, select Install to begin the download.

That's it. Once the download is complete, you'll just need to wait for the campaign Early Access to kick off to play the game. But, if you have yet to install Call of Duty HQ, you will need to manually download it from the Microsoft store to get started.

That said, it is worth noting that the pre-load isn't live at the time of writing and will go live on November 1, 2023, at 10 am PT.

If you are having doubts about the timings in your region, check the section below.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign pre-load size and start time in all regions for Xbox

Expand Tweet

As already mentioned, Xbox players can begin pre-loading the Modern Warfare 3 campaign on November 1, 2023, at 10 am PT. However, depending on where they live, the date and time might look a little different. Here's when the pre-load window goes live around the world:

Pacific Time (PT): November 1, 2023, at 10 am

November 1, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): November 1, 2023, at 11 am

November 1, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): November 1, 2023, at 12 pm

November 1, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): November 1, 2023, at 1 pm

November 1, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): November 1, 2023, at 2 pm

November 1, 2023, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 1, 2023, at 5 pm

November 1, 2023, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): November 1, 2023, at 6 pm

November 1, 2023, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): November 1, 2023, at 7 pm

November 1, 2023, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 1, 2023, at 8 pm

November 1, 2023, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): November 1, 2023, at 10:30 pm

November 1, 2023, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): November 2, 2023, at 1 am

November 2, 2023, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): November 2, 2023, at 2 am

November 2, 2023, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 2, 2023, at 3 am

November 2, 2023, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 2, 2023, at 5 am

As for the pre-load size, the exact details aren't known at the moment. However, one can make a pretty good estimation based on the numbers from PlayStation consoles. For PS5 users, the pre-load size was roughly 50 GB (without COD HQ), and hence, Xbox players should expect a similar size in terms of download.

That covers everything that there is to know about playing the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early on Xbox systems.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about Modern Warfare 2, MW3, and Warzone.