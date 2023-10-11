How to play Modern Warfare 3 PC beta on Steam and Battle.net?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will be going into the second beta phase and will allow players from all supported platforms to experience the new Activision shooter title. Previously, only PlayStation users were given access to the game in the first beta phase that started on October 6, 2023. The upcoming test will open the gates for Xbox and PC platforms (through Steam and Battle.net).

Modern Warfare 3 will be introduced on the existing Call of Duty HQ platform and will exist alongside Activision’s 2022 multiplayer and Warzone. As mentioned, the game can be directly enjoyed through the Xbox game client, Steam, or Battle.net on PC. There is no considerable difference between the final performance for both applications on PC, so players can choose either.

This article will outline how you can play Modern Warfare 3 beta on PC with Steam and Battle.net.

How to play Modern Warfare 3 on PC through Steam?

Here is a quick guide that you can use to access Modern Warfare 3 on Steam.

Launch the Steam application on your PC with the preferred account credentials.

Navigate to the bottom-left corner of Steam, click on the “+” button, and choose “Activate a Product on Steam…”

Enter the beta code that you have acquired in the provided space.

Once you input the correct code, the game will automatically be added to your account’s game list, and start downloading the necessary files.

Make sure that all the files are downloaded and installed correctly on your PC before accessing the beta.

You can then start participating in the long-awaited MW3 beta for PC and enjoy the new-generation Activision multiplayer shooter. It is a fairly straightforward process and should work seamlessly if there are no server issues or beta code errors.

How to play Modern Warfare 3 on PC through Battle.net?

For the Blizzard enthusiasts, here is how you can use your favorite client to participate in the Modern Warfare 3 second beta phase.

Launch the Battle.net application on your PC and log in using your account credentials.

Similar to Steam, proceed to add a game through the client window.

Enter your beta code in the provided space and ensure the absence of errors.

Battle.net will automatically add the game to your library and start downloading all the beta assets.

Once your game downloads, you can fire it up and start playing in the second beta phase as soon as the official servers go live.

The presence of a second client to play the game makes it easier for a majority of the players to access. This can help attract a larger number of players to the beta phase, and it can provide more game data to the developers to fine-tune the game.

How to get Modern Warfare 3 beta codes?

There are a few different ways to get beta codes to access MW3.

You can purchase the game from the official website and get the entire activation code itself, which will provide you access to the beta as well.

Participate in giveaways that are hosted by different pages and outlets to increase your chances of securing a beta code.

You can also tune in to different streamers and content creators to obtain drops that might include a beta code.

It is recommended not to participate in any giveaways that ask for microtransactions to provide access to the process.

