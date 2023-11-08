How to pre-load Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies on Xbox? Date, size, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s (MW3) final release date is just around the corner, and the developers have opened the pre-load gates for all supported platforms, including Xbox. This process helps the publisher reduce the load from the official servers on the launch date, as a majority of the players will already have downloaded most of the gameplay files. This is also a great way to reduce the waiting time for players to experience the new title.

Modern Warfare 3 will be added to the existing Call of Duty HQ platform alongside Activision’s 2022 multiplayer shooter and Warzone. That will help the developers easily migrate the cosmetics, bundles, operators, and weapons to the new game and provide the entire community with a method to continue the grind in a fresh and improved environment.

This article will highlight the pre-load details for Modern Warfare 3 on Xbox consoles.

How to pre-load Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies on Xbox Series

Here are the steps you can follow to pre-load the upcoming multiplayer and Zombies mode on the supported Xbox devices:

Start your console and log in with your account credentials.

As soon as you get to the home menu, you will likely be notified by the game client itself that a pre-load is ready to be downloaded.

You can then proceed to download the required game files before MW3’s final release.

Once the files are downloaded, they will remain on your system. However, just before the release time of the game, the files will be unpacked and installed for you to gain quick access.

It is important to note that the files might take a while to download as they will arrive in bulk. Depending on your internet speed, this process might even take nearly an hour to complete downloading.

When will Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies pre-load go live for Xbox?

Modern Warfare 3 will be available for pre-load on Microsoft’s console series, Xbox, on November 8, 2023, starting from 10 am PT/ 11:30 pm IST/ 6 pm GMT. Fans can log into their accounts and start downloading before the official launch date.

That said, this is only available for players who have pre-purchased the game and own a digital copy on the device. MW3 will be playable on both Xbox Series X and S, similar to its prequel.

How much GB is the Modern Warfare 3 pre-load for Xbox?

The total MW3 multiplayer and Zombies pre-load size for both Xbox Series X and S is around 109 GB. The game will take up a chunk of the storage and might expand in the future as more seasonal and mid-seasonal updates arrive.

The total MW3 multiplayer and Zombies pre-load size for both Xbox Series X and S is around 109 GB. The game will take up a chunk of the storage and might expand in the future as more seasonal and mid-seasonal updates arrive.