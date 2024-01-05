How to spawn with a Ray Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Vortex mode

Ray Gun is the most coveted weapon in Modern Warfare 3's new Vortex mode. One of the reasons why players fight for the weapon is because of its one-shot capabilities. The Wonder Weapon from Zombies allows players to eliminate their opponents with just one shot, making it extremely strong and, needless to say, a force to be reckoned with in a match.

That said, it is not easy to come by. In every match, only one player will spawn with the gun. Moreover, if they are killed by another participant, they will lose the gun, and the one who got the kill will now wield the Wonder Weapon. Hence, it keeps changing hands during a match.

Be that as it may, there's a secret trick that allows players to wield the weapon indefinitely in a match. In this short guide, we will take a closer look at how you can spawn with the Ray Gun every time in Modern Warfare 3 Vortex mode.

How to get the Ray Gun every time in Modern Warfare 3 Vortex mode?

To spawn with the Ray Gun every time in Modern Warfare 3 Vortex mode, follow the steps below:

First things first: You will need to join a Vortex match.

When you have finally spawned in, and the counter for the match kicks off, head over to the loadout menu.

Now, wait inside the loadout section until the match begins.

If you are the first player to spawn with the Ray Gun, equip a loadout immediately.

That's it. Now, irrespective of the number of times you die, you will spawn with the Ray Gun indefinitely. However, please note that it will only work if you spawn with the gun in the first place.

This trick ensures that you spawn with it every time, provided you were the first player to spawn with it. Hence, even if someone kills you, you won't lose the gun, and it will remain with you until the match ends. That being said, it is worth noting here that irrespective of the weapon, the player who scores the first 25 points in this free-for-all mode wins the match.

Hence, if you get the Wonder Weapon, it is highly advised to take advantage of its one-shot capabilities and earn as many points as possible in the shortest amount of time to come out on top.

That covers everything that there is to know about spawning with the Ray Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Vortex mode. This appears to be a bug at the moment that allows players to spawn with the weapon indefinitely in a match and is likely to be fixed in the upcoming updates. Hence, if you wish to give this method a shot, right now might be the perfect time.

