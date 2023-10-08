How to unlock Battle Rage in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will feature Battle Rage as tactical equipment, unlike Activision’s 2022 shooter. It has become the talk of the show after Sledgehammer Games had to nerf the item due to its immense strength that gave players an unfair advantage.

However, it seems that the tactical element will require further balance updates to create a balanced battlefield.

Modern Warfare 3 will be added to the same platform alongside Modern Warfare 2 and Warzon in Call of Duty HQ. The developers have been successful in gathering game data through the current beta phase, as the team has already started addressing the overpowered nature of Battle Rage in MW3.

This article will highlight how to claim Battle Rage in Modern Warfare 3.

How to get Battle Rage in Modern Warfare 3

Sledgehammer Games Update Tweet (Image via Twitter/@SHGames)

The method to unlock Battle Rage is quite straightforward and can be easily completed by spending a few hours in Modern Warfare 3. Here is how you can get the tactical item quickly without any hiccups.

Launch your game client through Call of Duty HQ on your device.

You will need to play matches and raise the account to Level 11.

Once you complete this task, Battle Rage will automatically unlock.

You can then head over to the loadout segment and equip the item in the Tactical Equipment slot.

It is important to note that the developers are currently working to fix all issues around MW3’s Battle Rage. It is highly recommended that players do not utilize any glitches to gain an advantage in the online lobbies. It is a punishable offense and can get your account flagged or, worse, permanently banned.

Any glitches should be directly reported to the Activision support team to help the developers fine-tune the game for the final release.

What does Battle Rage do in Modern Warfare 3

Sledgehammer Games Tweet (Image via Twitter/@SHGames)

The Battle Rage tactical provides an instant boost to players for a short duration and reduces the effect of different grenades and incoming damage. It also makes movement faster by refreshing the sprints and allowing more evasive maneuvers. It is also a highly rewarding ability for aggressive players who love initiating fights and charging in head-first.

A single charge can help you tank an unimaginable number of bullets. It should be utilized mainly when entering an enemy-controller area where several fights are occurring. Paired with the proper mechanical skills, Battle Rage can quickly boost one up the scoreboard and help rain down different killstreaks.

When does Modern Warfare 3 release

Sledgehammer Games MW3 launch Tweet (Image via Twitter/@SHGames)

Call of Duty MW3 will be released on November 10, 2023. However, the game will be playable through beta phases. The current test environment is exclusively available for PlayStation users, but Xbox and PC players will be able to experience the new shooter on October 12, 2023 (second beta phase).

