How to unlock the Blood Cell camo easily in Warzone 2

The Blood Cell is a universal dynamic camo in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It can be earned as a reward for participating in the Faction Showdown limited-time event. The skin, however, can only be obtained if the Shadow Company faction wins the event which ends on August 16, 2023. This makes the camo extremely rare and valuable, and it might just be gone forever if the Task Force 141 faction wins.

The Faction Showdown is a limited-time event in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 which kicked off on August 4, 2023. During the event, fans can join either of the two factions - Task Force 141 and Shadow Company. When the event concludes, the faction with the most kills will win the event, and players will be rewarded items for the faction that wins it.

That said, this guide will look closer at how you can participate in the event and set yourself up for the Blood Cell camo in Warzone 2.

How to participate in the Faction Showdown event to unlock the Blood Cell camo in Warzone 2?

As stated earlier, to unlock the Blood Cell camo in Warzone 2, you must participate in the Faction Showdown event. The event allows players to join two teams - Task Force 141 and Shadow Company. The faction with the most kills will win the event and be awarded the Victory Rewards, one of them being the Blood Cell camo. To unlock the weapon skin, there are two conditions.

First, you'll have to be a member of the Shadow Company faction and complete all the challenges therein. And secondly, the Shadow Company faction must secure the most number of kills during the event to win it. That said, here's how you can participate in the event:

Launch the game. Go to the Events tab located at the top. Press the appropriate button prompt on your system (by default, it is 'X' on PC) to switch to the Shadow Company faction. Complete all five faction challenges therein.

That is all there is to it. Now play the game as you like and keep contributing kills for the Shadow Company faction.

If Shadow Company has the most number of kills at the end of the event, you'll get the Blood Cell camo, a Battle Pass XP token, and a Horangi Operator skin. On the other hand, if you switch sides and contribute to the Task Force 141 faction and they win, you will get the Polished camo along with a Soap Operator skin and a Battle Pass XP token.

That covers everything there is to know about getting your hands on the Blood Cell camo in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.