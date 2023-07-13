How to unlock free Farah skin in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded

Season 4 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally underway and with it brings a new episode of Raid. The conclusion to the Atomgrad saga, the fourth and final episode of Raid, comes with a host of rewards for players to unlock. One of the most sought-after rewards this time around is the exclusive Farah Operator skin, which can be unlocked by completing the latest Raid episode in the Regular difficulty.

Farah is a beloved character in the Modern Warfare (reboot) series. She made her first appearance in Modern Warfare (2019) and was a huge part of the plot. Farah and her strong personality made her an instant hit among fans. Following her role in the MW's campaign, she also made an appearance in Modern Warfare 2, albeit her role wasn't of significance to the plot.

Despite her few minutes of presence in the game, the community wanted more of her on screen. To fans' surprise, Farah became one of the playable Operators in the story-driven Raid mode in MW2. However, Farah isn't limited to Raid anymore and fans can play her as an Operator in Multiplayer modes as well by unlocking her skin.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at the Farah skin in Modern Warfare 2 and how you can unlock it easily.

How to complete Episode 4 of Raid in Modern Warfare 2?

As already established, unlocking the Farah skin is quite simple. All you have to do is to complete the latest Raid episode in the Regular difficulty. Before you begin, it is worth noting here that Raid can only be played in a party of three and you must complete the previous Raid episodes. If you are ready, simply launch the episode to start playing.

Here's how you can go about completing the fourth and final episode of Atomgrad Raid easily in Modern Warfare 2:

When you launch the mission and you are Farah, then you will find a mask over your head blocking your vision. If you are Price or Alex, you'll be locked inside a cell. If you are Farah, ask your teammates to guide you to them. On the contrary, if you are Price and Alex, use the cameras to guide Farah towards you so that you can rid her of the mask.

Once all three of you are free from the bindings, continue moving in the way Farah came from. Eventually, you'll find yourself in a long hallway. Navigate through the traps and reach the end.

Keep moving forward, you'll find the first laser puzzle. You'll have to circumvent these traps. To do so, simply get on top of the barrels and ammunition to reach the bars located above the lasers. When it's safe, drop down to get inside the room at the center and turn off the lasers traps.

As you make your way straight through the tunnels, you will encounter another puzzle. To make this part easier, it is advised to follow the middle path to reach your destination.

Now you'll find the third and the final laser puzzle. Simply take the help of the bars on top to reach the balcony right ahead of you.

Next, move through the door eliminating the enemies, and make your way to the vents to reach the control station.

One of the players will now stay back and guide the other two through the maze map that's on the wall. The goal is to reach the other side of the maze with the HVT.

Once you reach the end of the maze, you'll have to eliminate the HVT and acquire the key card from his stash.

Now ask your teammate to guide you to the Bunker with the nuclear warhead. Grab it and make your way to your teammate.

Next, evacuate the room and you'll find Hadir. Now make your way to the top and get on top of the elevator Hadir is in. Simply melee the wires to send the elevator directly to the floor.

Interact with the elevator. Doing so will bring in waves of AI enemies. Simply eliminate them and once it is clear, interact with the elevator again to trigger the final cutscene.

This completes the Raid Episode 4 and the Farah skin will now be unlocked for use in both Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.

This is all there is to know about acquiring the new Farah Operator skin by playing the last Atomgrad Raid episode in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 4 Reloaded are now live. The update is available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

