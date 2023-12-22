How to unlock JAK Beholder Rifle Kit in Modern Warfare 3?

The JAK Beholder Rifle Kit is an aftermarket part for the Tyr handgun, a weapon known for its formidable capabilities in Modern Warfare 3. Initially considered overpowered, the developers quickly nerfed it to limit its impact, although it remains a powerful handgun. With this conversion kit, the Tyr is transformed into a lethal single-shot rifle with increased damage range and improved recoil control, considerably increasing its utility in the game.

The JAK Beholder Rifle Kit, introduced during Season 1, was initially unavailable at the launch of the season. However, it is now available, and this article aims to guide players through the steps to acquire this aftermarket part in Modern Warfare 3.

Unlocking the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit in Modern Warfare 3

To get your hands on the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit for the Tyr revolver in Modern Warfare 3, you must complete five challenges featured in Week 3 of Season 1. Each week introduces a fresh set of challenges in the game, and Week 3 consists of a total of 20 challenges. These include seven challenges from MW3 Multiplayer, seven from Zombies, and six from Warzone.

You can meet this requirement by completing five challenges in any of these modes. These challenges are easily achievable, and you will also earn additional XP (experience points) upon successful completion of each challenge.

Below are the challenges from each mode:

MW3 Multiplayer challenges

Get 25 Operator Assists with a Recommended Weapon

Get 15 Operator Kills with a Recommended Weapon After Having Recently Swapped Weapon

Get 30 Operator Kills with a Silenced Recommended Weapon

Get 5 Operator Longshot Kills with the Rival-9

Get 25 Operator Kills while Aiming Down Sights with a Silenced Recommended SMG

Get 30 Operator Kills with the Rival-9

Get 24 Headshot Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Zombies challenges

Complete 10 Contracts

Get 3 Disciple Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 300 Kills with a Silenced Recommended SMG

Get 300 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched Rival-9

Get 300 Kills while Aiming Down Sights with a Recommended SMG

Get 300 Kills with the Rival-9

Get 300 Critical Kills with a Recommended SMG

Warzone challenges

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone, complete 15 Contract(s)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town)

In Warzone, open 50 Loot Caches

Choose your preferred mode from the list above and complete the challenges. The JAK Beholder Rifle Kit will be automatically unlocked after completing the required number of challenges.

However, it should be noted that a bug currently prevents players from equipping this aftermarket part even after completing the weekly challenges requirement. The developers are looking into the issue, and a fix is expected soon.

