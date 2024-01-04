How to unlock JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit in Modern Warfare 3

A fan-favorite weapon is about to become even stronger thanks to the JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit in Modern Warfare 3. This attachment enhances the Holger 556's accuracy and suitability for close-range combat thanks to its four-burst shot capability. While it's already powerful as an auto-rifle, the burst-fire mode is guaranteed to make it even more deadly.

The new JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit in Modern Warfare 3 has been launched just recently, and many players are eager to get their hands on the attachment. If you're an avid user of the Holger 556, here's how you can make this attachment a part of your arsenal.

How to get JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit in Modern Warfare 3

The Holger 556 is set to receive a significant enhancement with the JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit. This attachment is launched as part of the Week 5 unlockables that players can get within a limited time. To get this attachment in Modern Warfare 3, you must complete in-game challenges during Season 1, making it an exclusive and sought-after addition.

Unlocking the JAK Signal Burst conversion kit in Modern Warfare 3 requires completing a total of five challenges from Week 5. You can choose challenges from Multiplayer or Zombies in Modern Warfare 3, selecting those that align with your preference. By successfully accomplishing the designated challenges, you'll progress toward unlocking this powerful attachment.

JAK Signal Burst can be obtained by completing weekly challenges (Image via Sledgehammer Games)

For reference, a list of Multiplayer Weekly Challenges for Week 5 can guide you in your pursuit of the JAK Signal Burst conversion kit:

Multiplayer Challenges

Get 30 Operator Kills while Aiming Down Sights with a Recommended Weapon

Get 30 Operator Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle

Get 30 Operator Kills with the Holger 556

Get 30 Operator Kills with Sights Equipped to a Recommended Assault Rifle

Get 30 Operator Headshot Kills with the Holger 556

Get 30 Operator Longshot Kills with the Holger 556

Get 5 Operator Fury Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle

Zombies Challenges

Get 750 Kills while Aiming Down Sights with a Recommended Weapon

Get 250 Kills with the Holger 556

Get 250 Critical Kills with the Holger 556

Get three Mimic Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle

Get 250 Scoped Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle

Get 250 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched Holger 556

This wraps up our unlock guide for the JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit in Modern Warfare 3. Stay tuned for more Call of Duty news and updates.