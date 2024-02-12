How to unlock JAK Tyrant 762 kit Aftermarket part in Modern Warfare 3

Upon its launch, Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 brought the brand-new JAK Tyrant 762 kit Aftermarket part. Aftermarket additions are the newest upgrade modules added to this multiplayer title. They reconfigure a weapon's statistics and often convert it to a different weapon class, as evidenced by parts such as the XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit, the JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion Kit, and more.

This article will provide a detailed brief on unlocking the latest JAK Tyrant 762 Aftermarket part in MW3. Read below for more information.

How to get JAK Tyrant 762 kit Aftermarket part in Modern Warfare 3

The JAK Tyrant 762 kit Aftermarket part in Modern Warfare 3 can be unlocked by completing the Week 1 challenges offered across the MW3 and MW3 Zombies with the debut of Season 2. Below is a list of all the weekly challenges that you need to complete to get your hands on this Aftermarket attachment:

MW3 Multiplayer

Get up to 30 Operator Kills with Suppressed Recommended Marksman Rifles

Get up to 20 Operator 1 Shot 1 Kills with Recommended Shotguns

Get up to 15 Operator Quickscope Kills with Recommended Snipers

Get at least seven Operator Double Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles

Get a total of five Operator Triple Kills with Recommended Assault Rifles

Get five Operator Longshot Kills with an 8x or Greater Magnification Scope equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Get three Operator Collateral Kills with Recommended Sniper Rifles in the game.

MW3 Zombies

Get a total of 200 Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle with Cryofreeze Active

Get at least 250 1 Shot Kills with a Recommended Shotgun

Get five Rapid Kills 15 times with a Recommended Battle Rifle in Zombies

Get 100 Kills with a Scoped Recommended Sniper in the game

Get a total of ten Kills without being hit 20 times with a Recommended Assault Rifle

Get five Mangler Kills with a Recommended Weapon in the game

Get at least 25 Critical Mercenary Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Upon completing challenges from either the multiplayer or zombies game mode in Modern Warfare 3, you will have instantaneous access to the JAK Tyrant 762 kit Aftermarket part in your arsenal.

The JAK Tyrant 762 kit Aftermarket part is an attachment for the Longbow Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 3. With this attachment, your Longbow will lose its receiver and magazine and be supplemented with the JAK Tyrant 762 kit Aftermarket part, increasing its overall damage potential and bumping up its range by a significant amount.

