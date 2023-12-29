How to unlock JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion in Warzone and MW3

The JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion is an exclusive Aftermarket Part for the Rival-9 SMG. As evident from the name, it is a conversion kit that transforms the SMG into a fully functional assault carbine, allowing players to explore many options associated with the weapon's stats, effective supplementary attachments, and playstyles, among others.

While numerous conversion kits can be earned by leveling up certain weapons and completing a single challenge, it is not the same for this particular attachment.

This article will provide a comprehensive brief on how to get your hands on the JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion kit across both multiplayer titles offered by Call of Duty.

How to get the JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion in Warzone and MW3

To unlock the extremely powerful JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion Aftermarket Part in Warzone and MW3, you must complete five challenges offered within the first week of the launch of Season 1 across both titles.

Week 1 Season 1 of WZ and Modern Warfare 3 offered the following list of challenges:

Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer

Proceed to kill 40 operators with a recommended weapon (2,500 XP reward)

Proceed to earn 30 kills while ADS with the MCW (5,000 XP reward)

Land up to 20 headshot kills with recommended marksman rifles or battle rifles (5,000 XP reward)

Proceed to kill 20 enemies with sights equipped on a recommended battle rifle (5,000 XP reward)

Kill at least 7 enemies while in midair with a recommended weapon (7,500 XP reward)

Get up to 5 longshot kills with recommended marksman rifles (7,500 XP reward)

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Kill up to 750 enemies with a recommended weapon (2,500 XP reward)

Get at least 300 kills while ADS with the MCW (5,000 XP reward)

Completely drink 10 Perk-A-Cola cans (5,000 XP reward)

Get up to 300 scoped kills with a recommended battle rifle (7,500 XP reward)

Earn 300 kills with a Pack-A-Punched recommended weapon (7,500 XP reward)

Proceed to earn 200 kills with a recommended marksman rifle (7,500 XP reward)

Get at least 30 mercenary kills with a recommended marksman rifle (10,000 XP reward)

Warzone

Open a minimum of 50 chests or containers that grant loot (2,500 XP reward)

In Urzikstan, get up to 10 operator kills in the north-west region (5,000 XP reward)

In Urzikstan, get up to 10 operator kills in the southern region (5,000 XP reward)

Complete at least 15 contracts in Warzone (7,500 XP reward)

In Urzikstan, get 10 exclusive operator kills in the eastern region (7,500 XP reward)

In Urzikstan, get at least 10 operator kills in the central region (10,000 XP reward)

As you proceed to complete any of the five challenges from the aforementioned list, be it in Warzone or MW3, you will have instantaneous access to the JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion Aftermarket Part for both titles.

For more Warzone and MW3 guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.