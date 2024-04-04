How to unlock Snoop Dogg 2 Operator skin in MW3 and Warzone Season 3

Players can unlock the new Snoop Dogg 2 Operator skin, along with multiple other cosmetics, in MW3 and Warzone Season 3. S3 brought a lot of other content as well, including a list of fresh weapons, maps, and modes. The Snoop Dogg 2 Operator skin is a newer version of its predecessor, which arrived in MW2. The more recent one features the rapper rocking shades in a black and blue attire that players can equip.

This article will unveil the necessary steps players can use to successfully unlock Snoop Dogg Operator skin in MW3 and Warzone Season 3.

Steps to unlock Snoop Dogg 2 Operator skin in MW3 and Warzone Season 3

Snoop Dogg 2 Operator skin (Image via Activision)

Snoop Dogg has always been part of CoD games. The Rapper has made appearances in older titles like Vanguard, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and Call of Duty Mobile as well. He made his debut in this franchise through a voice pack in CoD Ghosts.

Players are witnessing the famous rapper has an official Operator skin called Snoop Dogg 2. Below are all the steps to unlock it in MW3 and Warzone Season 3:

Download and install the Season 3 update in Modern Warfare 3. Purchase Season 3 Battle Pass. Unlock Snoop Dogg 2 Operator skin from the Instant Reward Sector.

In contrast to other exclusive skins, the Snoop Dogg 2 Operator skin is accessible immediately upon purchasing Season 3's Battle Pass. You don't need to complete specific Battle Pass sectors to get it.

Snoop Dogg 2 Blackcell skin (Image via Activision)

Players have the option to buy one of three Battle Passes:

Regular pass for 1,100 COD Points

Premium pass for 2,400 COD Points

BlackCell Battle Pass for $29.99

Apart from Snoop Dogg 2, players can also get their hands on other Operators in Season 3. The Makarov Dominus is a new cosmetic that features a popular Call of Duty villain in a new look and can be unlocked by purchasing the battle pass as well.

Players can also equip the new Statis Operator, which can be unlocked immediately after buying the Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass. The recent update for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 is accessible now, free of charge, on all compatible platforms.

For more news, guides, and the latest updates on Warzone and MW3, follow Sportskeeda.

All new maps in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3: 6 Star, Emergency, Growhouse, and more || How to unlock MORS in Warzone and MW3