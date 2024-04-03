How to unlock Makarov Dominus Operator skin in Warzone and MW3 Season 3

Players can receive a new Makarov Dominus Operator skin, besides multiple Operator skins in Warzone and MW3 Season 3. Apart from these, there's an exciting list of new weapons, maps, and modes, added to the game as well. The Makarov Dominus Operator skin happens to be the latest iteration of the popular Call of Duty villain Vladimir Makarov that players can equip.

This article will reveal the important details and steps through which players can successfully unlock Makarov Dominus Operator skin in Warzone and MW3 Season 3.

Unlock Makarov Dominus Operator skin in Warzone and MW3 Season with easy steps

Makarov in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Makarov is back once again to continue his operations against Urzikstan and its allies. The villain has taken full control of the Konni group as well. In Season 3, players are going to witness him in a new appearance with an exclusive Operator skin called Dominus.

Below are all the steps to unlock Makarov Dominus Operator skin in Warzone and MW3 Season 3:

Download and install Season 3 update in Modern Warfare 3. Purchase Season 3 Battle Pass. Unlock Makarov Dominus Operator skin from the Instant Reward Sector.

Unlike other exclusive Operator skins, players don't need to go through the lengthy process of completing a certain Battle Pass sector to get Makarov's Dominus Operator skin. It will be ready to equip immediately after buying the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Players can choose to purchase either the regular Battle Pass for 1,100 COD Points, the expensive Battle Pass for 2,400 COD Points, or the BlackCell Battle Pass for $29.99.

Apart from Makarov's newest skin, players can explore a few other Operators as well in Season 3. Joining the latest update is a new character known as Operator Banshee, from Makarov's Konni group. She belongs to the KorTac faction in Modern Warfare 3 and can be used in Warzone as well as Warzone Mobile.

Not to mention that players can also consider using the exclusive Stasis Operator, unlockable immediately after buying the Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass. The latest Warzone and MW3 update is now available for free to download and install on all supported platforms.

For more news, guides, and the latest updates on Warzone and MW3, follow Sportskeeda.

How to unlock MORS in Warzone and MW3 || All new maps in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3: 6 Star, Emergency, Growhouse, and more