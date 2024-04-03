How to unlock Banshee Operator in Warzone and MW3

Call of Duty players have received the brand new Banshee Operator in Warzone and MW3 Season 3. Apart from offering fresh maps, modes, and weapons, the third seasonal update has revealed some unique Operators and Banshee happens to be one of them. Players can equip this character to use in Multiplayer as well as Battle Royal matches of MW3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile.

This article will mention the necessary details players need to know on how they can unlock Banshee Operator in Warzone and MW3 Season 3.

Unlock Banshee Operator in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 with the Battle Pass

Season 3 Battle Pass in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Unlocking Banshee Operator in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 isn't difficult. Players must follow certain steps to obtain the brand-new Operator in the game.

Download and install Season 3 update on Modern Warfare 3. Purchase the Battle Pass or BlackCell Battle Pass. Complete Sector 13 of Battle Pass to unlock Banshee Operator.

Players can either buy the regular Battle Pass for 1,100 COD Points, the main Battle Pass for 2,400 COD Points or the BlackCell Battle Pass for $29.99 to unlock the Battle Pass seasonal map.

Once the map is active, players can try to reach Sector 13 as fast as possible by finishing adjacent Sectors. Upon completing Sector 13 by claiming all its rewards, the Operator of Banshee in Warzone and MW3 will be available to equip. She's the fifth and final reward under Sector 13 on the map.

Speaking more of Banshee, the Operator's actual name is Orla Murphy, and she belongs to the KorTac faction. According to the official description from the developers, she started doing off-the-books jobs while being a part of the Defence Forces. Later, she attracted the attention of KorTac.

Banshee Operator in Modern Warfare 3 under Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Once she got discharged from Defence Forces, Banshee joined KorTac as a contracted mercenary who's now free to bend the rules to accomplish any objective. Currently, she's part of Modern Warfare 3 villain Vladimir Makarov's team.

