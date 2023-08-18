How to unlock Soap Operator pack for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

John MacTavish, also known as Soap, is an iconic character in the Call of Duty franchise whom fans expect to return in Modern Warfare 3. He is a playable Operator in Modern Warfare 1 and 2 but only appears as an NPC in 2011's MW3. Throughout the years, MacTavish has appeared in all six games in the Modern Warfare series; Imran Zakhaev's murder and World War 3's covert operations were both carried out by him.

Pre-orders for Call of Duty MW3 have started after Activision's announcements earlier today, August 17. This particular Operator is accessible via a bundle through a very simple process. This article will discuss how to obtain it.

How to get Soap Operator pack for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Players who pre-order MW3 will receive the John MacTavish Operator bundle — which is also going to be available in this game at launch — for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. Similar to the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle that was released in Vanguard before MW2's launch, John MacTavish will also be accessible in both games as well as MW3, thanks to the Carry Forward features.

John MacTavish's pack will be included in both Standard Console Cross-Gen and PC Digital Editions, as well as the Vault variant of this title.

The more expensive Vault version of MW3 will offer bonuses — including Price, Ghost, Makarov, and Warden skins. Additionally, it will grant gamers the BlackCell Battle Pass, which provides 30 Tier Skips.

Everything offered by MW3's Vault Edition is listed below:

Four Operator Skins from the Nemesis Operator Pack (Price, Ghost, Warden, and Makarov)

Soap Operator Pack

Play the Campaign a week sooner.

Includes Battle Pass, 30 Tier Skips, 1,100 CP, and more

Early access to the Open Beta

Two weapon vaults

Players will get a lot of content and benefits if they acquire the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3.

What's included in Soap Operator bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warozne

According to the official Call of Duty announcement, by pre-ordering or pre-purchasing any Digital or Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3, you can instantly access the John MacTavish Operator Pack. The following items will come with this bundle:

Masked Soap Skin

Unmasked Soap Skin

Shadow Siege Weapon Blueprint

Modern Warfare 3 Edition Price

The Vault Edition of MW3 will cost $99.99, according to this title's official website, while its ordinary edition will go for $70 or its equivalent currency in different regions.

That is all there is to know about the Call of Duty John MacTavish Operator Pack and how to unlock it.