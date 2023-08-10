Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition poster: Price, how to buy, and more

Call of Duty has just released the poster for the Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition, and it's up on sale on the official CoD store as well. It seems like all the leaks were true, and the speculated key art will officially be the next Vault Edition cover for the upcoming title. While the game's pre-purchase option is yet to go live, players can decorate their houses using this breathtaking MW3 poster.

Read below to learn all the information regarding the poster, including its price.

Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition poster price revealed

Call of Duty has officially released the poster for Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition, and it's priced at $25 or the equivalent value in your currency. It is made of 100% Paper. According to the official website, the 16.5" x 23.4" poster is perfect for indoor or outdoor uses. The description on the blog is as follows -

"Decorate your space with a poster inspired by the latest Call of Duty. Poster is made with a special adhesive that allows it to be repositioned again and again without leaving residue or losing any adhesive qualities."

How to get Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition poster?

To obtain the MW3 Vault Edition poster, you need to follow these steps -

Go to the Call of Duty official shop.

Find the "Premium Prints" option on the home page.

Upon clicking on it, you'll find all the posters available to buy right now.

The brand-new poster is in the first row; you must click on it.

Click on Add to Card and then go to the Checkout option.

There is Express Checkout available via GPay as well.

You can confirm the shipping; the shipping cost will be added later when you complete the payment. The shipping cost will vary based on your region.

With the upcoming title all set to be released on November 10, fans have already been clamoring over what's to come. Modern Warfare 3 will officially be revealed via an in-game event in Warzone on August 17. The nature of the event is yet to be confirmed, but it seems like, players will be required to complete certain objectives to get the reveal trailer as a reward.

Furthermore, With Makarov returning as the primary antagonist and a lot of fan-favorite features rumored to be added to the game, will Modern Warfare 3 live up to its predecessor? Follow Sportskeeda to stay updated.