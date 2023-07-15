How to unlock the Tarnished Weapon Camo in MW2 Raid?

The Tarnished Camo is a weapon skin that can be exclusively unlocked by playing MW2 Raid. It is a secret reward that can be obtained in Episode 4 of Atomgrad Raid. To get it, players will have to get hold of a hidden M4 that is found in this content. However, obtaining this gun isn't easy. Since this is a secret skin, players will have to go out of their way to acquire it.

Season 4 Reloaded introduced a host of new content in MW2. This update also added the fourth and final episode of Raid, marking the Atomgrad series' end. The Tarnished Weapon Camo is a premium skin offered by Episode 4 that everyone should have in their collections. This guide will take a look at how one can unlock it in MW2 Raid.

Where to find the Tarnished Weapon Camo in Episode 4 of MW2 Raid

The Tarnished Weapon Camo is a secret weapon skin Hidden in the secret maze that you'll come across at a later point in Episode 4. You can play this Raid in any difficulty. Hence, it is advised to start with Regular. That said, here is how you can get the skin in MW2:

The episode begins with Farah with a bag over her head. You have to guide her towards Price and Alex. As soon as you escape the first room, drop down the stairs. Make sure that subtitles are turned on in this section, as AQ Soldier 2 will talk provide three digits. Note them down.

Continue until you clear the long tunnel of enemies. This location will have small rooms with marked numbers on them. Based on the digits that were revealed by the AQ soldier, approach the rooms and turn on the switches therein.

Make sure to turn the switches on in the order the numbers were provided in. For instance, if the code was 5,1,2, go to room 5 first and turn on its switch, then do the same in room 1, and so forth. If you do it correctly, the game will have a character say, "We just unlocked something."

Next, when you disable the traps in your vicinity by completing the first laser puzzle, a door will unlock next to the control room. Enter it and solve another puzzle. Then, at the end of this room, you'll find the Unlabeled Key Card. Pick it up.

When you reach the maze map room, look for a valve on the computer terminal. This is valve five. Now hand over the keycard to one of the players, who will then head out to the maze.

Valve locations in MW2 (Image via @GregFPS on YouTube)

Based on the three digits that were provided by AQ Soldier 2, approach the relevant valves in this location and turn them on at the same time. It is worth noting that if you die in this maze, the keycard will be lost. Then, you'll have to start this process of getting the skin from the very beginning.

Head over to the unlocked room in the area marked "5" on the maze map. Get inside and use the keycard. This will open up a bunker door behind you. Enter the area to find the Tarnished M4 on the table.

Once you acquire the camo, you can quit there and then not play the rest of Episode 4. Moreover, if you or anyone on the team picks it up, the weapon skin will be automatically unlocked for all.

That is all there is to know about acquiring the secret Tarnished Camo in MW2 Raid. Once unlocked, you can use the skin on all weapons and in Warzone 2 as well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded are now live. The update is now available on the PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.