"I'm going insane" - Modern Warfare 3 players plea for help as packer burst issues rise

It's been over six months since the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, and players still can't find any proper fix for the packet burst issues. Since the launch of the latest Call of Duty title, there have been complaints about latency variations and packet burst issues worldwide. While Activision has added many updates since the launch, none seem to work toward preventing the situation.

In a recent Reddit thread, a user named jacobvrs pleads for help as packet burst issues have been consistent in their gaming experience in Modern Warfare 3. The user states,

"Packet burst MW3 I'm going insane! HELP"

The user further states they've tried every possible way to fix the problem, but to no avail. From resetting their own network to lowering all the graphics settings, all attempts at fixing the packet burst issues have failed.

It's not just the specific user, other Redditors joined the thread and shared that the situation is almost similar for them. Soeed_Howufeel stated,

"you can't do anything sadly, it's server sided"

This implies there's no issue at the players' end. The party who hosts the server in Modern Warfare 3, the problem arises there, and no one fixes it. Another user states they have an impressive setup with 1 GBPS internet speed. However, they face similar issues, and noting fixes them.

A Redditor also discloses that this problem has not come to the surface recently. They have been facing this since day one and it persists even today. A user also pointed out by comparing Modern Warfare 3 with Destiny 2. The user states,

"I can run destiny 2 on high graphics and that has 9 million particles running across my screen with 60 enemies, 5 teammates all using special abilities and a huge boss."

This indicated how poorly optimized Call of Duty servers are compared to other live-service games. The Reddit thread consists of almost all users complaining about the server.

Modern Warfare 3 fans are concerned with CoD's next title as packet burst issues continue

Not just Modern Warfare 3, a user on the same thread showed their concern regarding Call of Duty's upcoming Black Ops title. The user states,

"It really makes you wonder what COD24 (Gulf War, BO5/6 whatever you want to call it) is going to be like, seeing as undoubtedly it will be running on the same engine and servers."

Treyarch Studios is the primary developer of this year's Call of Duty, and the title is rumored to be Black Ops 6. While we have seen the FPS behemoth changing game engine in recent years, the server issues remained. Given the history of latency and packet burst issues in Call of Duty, it is evident that fans are not hopeful that Activision would release the title with the appropriate optimization.

