The Groot skin is one of the most controversial skins ever released in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Introduced in Season 6, the Gaia Operator skin features unique twisting roots that resemble Groot, the popular Marvel superhero. It's an in-game cosmetic that can be acquired by purchasing the COD Season 6 premium battle pass.

However, concerns were raised by fans who quickly labeled Gaia as a pay-to-win skin due to its perceived advantage in the game, stemming from its challenging visibility. After receiving backlash from the community, Activision decided to temporarily remove the skin on November 30.

Is the Groot skin available in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3?

The Groot skin, officially known as the Gaia Operator skin in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, has been temporarily removed from the game due to visibility issues. Both the Gaia and Gaia BlackCell Operator Skins are currently disabled to address these concerns.

The developers have assured players that these skins will be re-enabled in a future game update, with adjustments to improve target identification and ease visibility issues. The removal is a response to complaints from players who found the skin's poor visibility problematic in both multiplayer and Warzone.

The transparency and dark color of the Gaia skin make it difficult for others to see, especially in particular environments and lighting conditions. This has raised concerns among the player community about the potential advantage the skin provides in terms of visibility and getting the jump on opponents.

Players have requested that the Gaia skin be disabled due to these issues.

When will the Groot skin return to Warzone and Modern Warfare 3?

As of now, the Groot skin has not been reintroduced in the game, and there's no official update or ETA provided by the developers regarding its return. It seems that players will have to wait for further announcements or game updates to see if and when the skin will be re-enabled in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

There seems to be a split among players regarding the skin's comeback in the game. While some are eagerly awaiting its return, others believe that it might be better for the game if the skin remains disabled. Ultimately, the developers have the final say on this matter, so players will have to wait for further announcements.

