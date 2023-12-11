Is the XRK Stalker one-shot in Warzone 3?

The XRK Stalker, a recent addition to the arsenals of Warzone 3 and Modern Warfare 3, debuted with the Season 1 release. According to the official Call of Duty Blog description, it is positioned as a powerful sniper that can eliminate enemies with a single shot. However, player skepticism persists about its efficiency in the WZ scenario.

This article will analyze the weapon's statistics and answer player questions, specifically whether the XRK Stalker's one-shot elimination capability is maintained in the Warzone 3 setting.

Can you one-shot with the XRK Stalker in Warzone 3?

XRK Stalker in Warzone 3 (Image via Activision)

No, the XRK Stalker sniper rifle cannot eliminate enemies with a single shot in Warzone 3. However, in Modern Warfare 3, this sniper can achieve a one-shot kill. Currently, in Warzone, three snipers can eliminate enemies with a single shot: the KATT-AMR, FJX Imperium, and MXPR-300. The latter two are carry-forward weapons from Modern Warfare 2 and can achieve a one-shot kill when equipped with the attachment Explosive Ammunition.

Among these, the KATT-AMR is the only new weapon with inherent one-shot capabilities. When the XRK Stalker and KATT-AMR are compared, the latter has a slight damage advantage, but the former excels significantly at accuracy and recoil control. This minute difference in damage causes the XRK Stalker to fall short of achieving a one-shot kill, setting it apart from the KATT-AMR in Warzone.

Best XRK Stalker loadout attachment in Warzone 3

While the XRK Stalker can't deliver a one-shot kill, it's a fun sniper renowned for its quick-scoping abilities and exceptional accuracy, complimented with a low gun kick. The performance can be enhanced with the attachments highlighted below:

Muzzle: XRK Nightfall Suppressor

XRK Nightfall Suppressor Barrel: Fission 60 Barrel

Fission 60 Barrel Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive

.50 Cal Explosive Stock: No Stock

No Stock Rear Grip: XRK Stalker Factory Grip

The XRK Nightfall Suppressor muzzle is an important attachment for this build, enhancing damage range and recoil control while providing the added benefits of suppressed gunshots and remaining off the enemy radar in Warzone.

The Fission 60 barrel improves weapon stability by increasing bullet velocity and range while reducing targeting idle sway for enhanced accuracy.

The .50 Cal Explosive ammunition allows for one-shot eliminations against opponents equipped with two or fewer armor plates. It's important to note that opponents with three plates will not be taken out with a single shot.

No stock option is better for the Warzone scenario, granting you the extra mobility for aggressive gameplay.

Finally, the XRK Stalker Factory Grip is critical for increased mobility with improved sprint-to-fire and ADS speed. This attachment is critical for successful quick-scoping actions.

Expand Tweet

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more Warzone news and updates.