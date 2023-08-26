Warzone 2 pro's best one-shot FJX Imperium loadout

Call of Duty Warzone 2 features various sniper rifles, including the FJX Imperium. If proper attachments are used, it can become a formidable long-range weapon due to its one-shot capability. The FJX Imperium has become quite famous as the community tries and tests new setups to increase the effectiveness of the snipers.

Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter and has avoided the presence of a one-shot sniper for a long time. However, the developers made it possible by introducing incendiary and explosive ammunition after popular community support. However, sniping still packs a high-skill ceiling as these builds can only take down enemies with a single headshot and not body shots.

This article will highlight one of the best FJX Imperium builds showcased by the popular content creator Metaphor for Warzone 2.

Best build for the FJX Imperium sniper rifle in Warzone 2

In a recent YouTube video, Metaphor showcased a new one-shot build for the FJX Imperium for Warzone 2. The video includes gameplay footage of a battle royale match to prove its efficiency. The sniper is accompanied by the Vel 46 as a support weapon for close-range gunfight scenarios.

The FJX Imperium benefits from a weapon build that can increase handling, movement speed, and damage range. All attachments that can increase bullet velocity, damage range, movement speed, and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed can be helpful and a part of such a build. The explosive ammunition is mandatory for this build as it makes the sniper one-shot.

Best attachments for the FJX Imperium sniper rifle

FJX Imperium one-shot build (Image via Sym.gg)

Metaphor suggests that players utilize his FJX Imperium build to make the most of it. Here is the complete weapon build with a brief of the pros for each attachment.

Recommended build and tuning:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 (-1.4 vertical, 1 horizontal)

Nilsound 90 (-1.4 vertical, 1 horizontal) Barrel: Fahrenheit 29” (0 vertical, -0.4 horizontal)

Fahrenheit 29” (0 vertical, -0.4 horizontal) Laser: Accu-shot 5mW Laser (-0.29 vertical, -44.42 horizontal)

Accu-shot 5mW Laser (-0.29 vertical, -44.42 horizontal) Ammunition: .408 Explosive (0.7 vertical, 9 horizontal)

.408 Explosive (0.7 vertical, 9 horizontal) Rear Grip: Skull-40 (-1 vertical, 0.29 horizontal)

The Nilsound 90 muzzle increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness alongside adept sound suppression. The Fahrenheit 29” increases damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. The Accu-shot 5mW Laser boosts ADS speed and aiming stability.

The .408 Explosive ammunition makes the build one-shot with its explosive impact and increases damage range alongside vehicle damage. The Skull-40 rear grip increases sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed.

How to unlock the FJX Imperium sniper rifle in Warzone 2?

Weapon challenge tab (Image via Activision)

The FJX Imperium was introduced to Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale in Season 3. It arrived as a part of the free gameplay content in the seasonal battle pass. However, completing one of two conditions can still unlock the weapon.

You can drop into DMZ mode and extract out of the map with the sniper to unlock it in the weapons arsenal.

Secure 30 one-shot operator kills with any sniper rifle to unlock the FJX Imperium in your account.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates and weapon build guides.