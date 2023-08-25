Best M13C loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, perks and more

The M13C is the latest Assault Rifle added to the Warzone 2 arsenal. As the community got used to the new meta, the developers dropped this firearm into the game as a reward for the Shadow Siege event. Based on the Call of Duty blog, the weapon is an identical counterpart to the M13B. It fires.300 BLK rounds rather than 5.56 rounds.

It has a higher fire rate and mobility than the M13B AR but falls short in many other areas. For example, it has a strong recoil, which makes it tough to employ, particularly in mid and long-range combat. Many of these drawbacks can be overcome using the right loadout and class.

This guide will examine the best M13C loadout in Warzone 2 Perks, Equipment, and more.

Best M13C loadout in Warzone 2

M13C loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/ShawnP)

This build is packed with enhancements to make the M13C an excellent choice as a primary rifle on the field. The gun can make an effect in multiplayer due to increased damage, faster reaction times, and reduced recoil.

Recommended loadout:

Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Stock: Bruen R90 Factory

Bruen R90 Factory Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The Bruen Flash Grip helps to increase the overall sprint-to-fire and aim-down-sight (ADS) speed of the Assault Rifle and also makes the gun easier to handle. The Bruen R90 Factory Stock attachment increases the rifle's aim, walking and sprint speed and helps to manage the gun's recoil.

The Aim OP-V4 remains a go-to optic for any mid-range firearm, providing an unobstructed scope at longer ranges. If you prefer anything else, such as the Cronen Mini Pro, feel free to use that instead. The 1mW Quick Fire Laser attachment helps with the ADS speed of the rifle.

A larger magazine is required for improved ammo management. Since the 60-Round Magazine can slow you down a little more, we recommend using the 45-Round.

Best M13C class setup in Warzone 2

Perks are crucial components of any Warzone 2 loadout, and we've begun with Overkill. This allows you to use the AR paired with an additional primary weapon, ideally a Sniper Rifle or close-range SMG like the Signal 50 or Lachmann Sub.

Double Time lengthens your sprint, making turning and evading oncoming fire more straightforward. We also suggested using Fast Hands to switch between both weapons quickly, ensuring you're never ambushed with the wrong weapon for the job.

Finally, Ghost is a crucial Perk in the game since it keeps you off the radar when attackers launch a UAV to disrupt your cover.

Drill Charges are excellent for forcing enemies out when they have cover, whereas Flash Grenades momentarily disorient them as you close in for the kill.

Secondary

Signal 50/Lachmann Sub/SP-X 80/MCPR-300

Perks

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Flash Grenade

Field Upgrades

Dead Silence

How to unlock M13C in Warzone 2

Modern Warfare 3 Shadow Siege Reveal Event (Image via Activision)

To get the M13C in Warzone 2, you must defeat the five Shadow Commanders of the Shadow Siege Modern Warfare 3 reveal event. However, as of this writing, the event is on its final day. It began on August 17 and lasted four days. The playlist will assist players in obtaining the weapon.

Nevertheless, there is no definite information about alternative methods of unlocking the Assault Rifle. We believe the weapon will be accessible for exfil during a set time period in the DMZ.

That covers everything that there is to know about the new Assault Rifle in Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more such builds.