Leaked Call of Duty images show scrapped title inspired by Uncharted; a missed opportunity?

There was reportedly an ambitious third-person Call of Duty game, inspired by Uncharted, in development according to recently leaked images on the internet. A reliable insider shared several pictures from an early stage of what could have been Sledgehammer Games' most ambitious project under the iconic FPS franchise. Unfortunately, this game never saw the light of day.

Note: Several aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Sledgehammer Games wanted to make a third-person, Uncharted-like Call of Duty game set in Vietnam

Trusted insider @ForwardLeaks recently took to social media platform X and dropped three images. Apparently, they happen to be the early set of images for a canceled Call of Duty game set in Vietnam which was once under development at Sledgehammer Games.

For those unaware, Sledgehammer's team wanted to create a new experience under Activision's first-person action franchise after releasing Advanced Warfare in 2014. Former creative director of the studio Bret Robbins revealed this information last year during an interview with YouTuber MinnMaxx.

When asked about the ambitious CoD game set in Vietnam, he said that this Call of Duty title was more like Uncharted and featured third-person gameplay. Here's what Mr Robbins said about the canceled project:

"It was like a third person, almost like an Uncharted meets Call of Duty idea. We did a prototype on it and we made a demo. It was cool and it was fun."

Bret revealed that the third-person CoD game was playable thanks to a brief demo made by his team over a decade ago. Moreover, he said the game was very gritty and brutal, all while offering a third-person war experience.

A still from Uncharted (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

According to the former creative director, the game couldn't go far in its development due to a lack of vision regarding how the studio wanted to expand it into a full-fledged AAA project.

While the game was eventually scrapped, it seems like a missed opportunity for sure. Had it been released, things would have been different for the franchise, especially since it would have offered a completely different perspective.

It will be interesting to see if there will ever be a third-person CoD premium installment under Activision's iconic series moving forward.

For more news and the latest updates on the FPS franchise, keep following Sportskeeda.