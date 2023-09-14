Mace Operator Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Release date, price, content, and more

The Mace Operator Bundle is one of the most anticipated bundles in Warzone 2 and MW2. It was first announced with the Season 5 Reloaded content blog, and since then, players have eagerly anticipated its arrival. Based on the content blog, the bundle will contain weapon blueprints, a free Active Duty Slot for DMZ, and a host of other content for players to give their profile a makeover.

Mace was originally featured in Modern Warfare (2019). According to the game's lore, he is an ex-US Ranger who became a gun for hire and joined the Jackals PMC. However, he left Jackals and later joined Shadow Company.

Considering the fact that Season 5 was centered around the tales of Philip Graves and Shadow Company, Mace returning as an Operator was not surprising.

That said, in this article, we will take a closer look at the Mace Operator Bundle in MW2 and Warzone 2, including its price, expected release date, and other details.

When is the Mace Operator Bundle coming to Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Mace Operator Bundle is set to arrive in Warzone 2 and MW2 on September 18, 2023. However, it is worth noting that this isn't the official date. As stated earlier, the Season 5 Reloaded blog provides no fixed date but mentions that the bundle will arrive in September.

However, after digging through the game files, data miners have discovered that the bundle is currently scheduled for September 18, 2023. Hence, although it isn't officially confirmed, gamers can expect it to arrive sometime next week, if not on the aforementioned date.

How much will the Mace Operator Bundle cost in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Mace Operator Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 will cost 2400 COD points (CP), which is around $20 in real-world currency. Once the bundle releases, you can head to the in-game store and purchase it directly from the featured section, provided you have the required amount of COD points.

If you don't have enough CP to purchase the bundle, you can buy the required amount from your platform's respective stores, i.e., Battle.net or Steam for PC, PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5, and Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X.

COD Points are available in the following packs:

200 COD Points: $1.99

500 COD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Hence, if you intend to buy the bundle, you will be spending around $20 or 2400 COD points.

What is included in the Mace Operator Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Mace Operator Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 will consist of a total of nine items. They are:

Mace Operator

Active Duty Slot

"Shrapnel" M13C Assault Rifle Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Light Blue/Sparks, Death Effect: Dismemberment)

M13C Assault Rifle Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Light Blue/Sparks, Death Effect: Dismemberment) "Fragmentation" MX Guardian Shotgun Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Light Blue/Sparks, Death Effect: Dismemberment)

MX Guardian Shotgun Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Light Blue/Sparks, Death Effect: Dismemberment) "No Escape" Finishing Move

Finishing Move "Mace" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Mace Returns" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Here for Blood" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "Mace Crest" Emblem

Apart from these items, there are also some additional DMZ effects that are to be taken advantage of. The Mace Operator will have free Battle Rage Self Revives, while the weapon Blueprints will reduce Insured Weapon Cooldown.

