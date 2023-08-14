Modern Warfare 2: Complete Sniper Optics-Pistol guide

Modern Warfare 2 players have recently discovered a trick that allows them to use Sniper Optics on their pistols. This essentially allows you to use your sidearm as a pocket Sniper without compromising on mobility. Using this secret trick, you can change the reticle of the pistol's optic to that of a Sniper Rifle, giving additional features such as range markers.

However, there are a few caveats to this. While you are able to get the reticle of your favorite Sniper scope on the pistol, you won't get the same magnification levels. Hence, it won't be helpful on the bigger maps, but that doesn't mean it isn't viable.

On medium-sized maps such as Farm 18 and Vondel Waterfront, this trick can be really effective, especially along the two side lanes that facilitate medium and long-range engagements.

In this guide, we will take a closer look at how you can use this trick in Modern Warfare 2.

Guide to equip Sniper Optics on pistols in Modern Warfare 2

Using Sniper Optics on a pistol in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

To get started with equipping Sniper Rifle Optical sights on your pistol in Modern Warfare 2, you will need to acquire a few things. First, you must have the Basilisk unlocked since the trick only works with the said revolver. Next, you must unlock the attachments Corio RV500 Optic and SO RO-99 Rear Grip for the handgun.

Once these are ready, it's time to use the trick. Follow the steps below to equip a Sniper Rifle optic on a pistol:

Build your preferred Sniper Rifle loadout using the scope you want your pistol to have.

In your secondary slot, pick the Basilisk and equip Corio RV500 Optic and SO RO-99 Rear Grip. You may also equip additional attachments, but these two are mandatory.

In a game, start scoping with your Sniper Rifle, but halfway through, switch to your pistol and immediately scope in.

This will change the reticle of the pistol to that of the Sniper Rifle. However, make sure that you aren't completely scoped in with the latter. You must switch to your pistol as soon as the scoping animation for the Sniper Rifle kicks in and aim down the sights with the pistol for it to work.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.