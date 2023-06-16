Modern Warfare 2 leak hints at a four-man squad Raid in Season 4 for the first time

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 entered its fourth seasonal update with a long list of changes and playable content. A recent tweet from “TaskForceLeak5” suggests that an upcoming patch may introduce a four-man Raid mission in the co-op segment. It also suggests that the objective may be harder to complete, and fortunately, players can bring their full squad for additional help.

Modern Warfare 2 is comparatively more fast-paced than its battle royale counterpart. However, the Raid missions provide a tactical experience to the player base where every character has its own role to play.

This article will highlight the recent leaks for the four-man Raid in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4.

Four-man Raid mission reportedly releasing for Modern Warfare 2 in Season 4

Task Force Leakers 141 @TaskForceLeak5



Farah, Price, Alex, and Hadir are your operators.



Gaz is part of the raid some how.



Seem's to be 4 player co-op.



nuke core in the s4 raid



#Season4 Raid 4 - Correct InfoFarah, Price, Alex, and Hadir are your operators.Gaz is part of the raid some how.Seem's to be 4 player co-op.nuke core in the s4 raid Raid 4 - Correct InfoFarah, Price, Alex, and Hadir are your operators.Gaz is part of the raid some how.Seem's to be 4 player co-op.nuke core in the s4 raid#Season4

Activision has been specific about providing new gameplay experiences with seasonal and mid-seasonal updates. The developers must carefully implement adjustments after gauging different metrics like game data, player feedback, and playtime. The Season 4 patch brought several gameplay and weapon changes to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The inclusion of a full squad Raid mission can bring an interesting twist to the co-op battlefield. It is also important to remember that this will be the final mission in the Atomgrad Raid. Therefore, the closing act may contain a lot of exciting content and can possibly have hints about any upcoming Raid episodes in a different storyline.

What to expect from the final episode of Raid in Modern Warfare 2?

The tweet suggested only a handful of information on the upcoming Raid co-op. The presence of a four-man squad seems to be derived from the presence of a total of four operators in the mission - Farah, Price, Alex, and Hadir. It follows up with the mention of Gaz and his participation in the mission, but his role was not revealed.

The final point might be the most interesting one as it mentions the inclusion of a nuke core. This can hint that the final mission may be around the topic of a nuclear core that would either need to be disarmed or secured from enemy-controlled areas. It would be quite a fitting end to the Atomgrad Raids as the fan-favorite characters rush to save the world from a nuclear attack.

It is also important to note that the objective will be harder to complete if the mission requires a four-man squad. Players may also have to deal with time constraints and puzzle rooms while fighting off waves of AI combatants.

However, these are only speculations, and the actual Raid mission may not contain some, if not all, elements from the leak.

Fans and enthusiasts can watch the official Call of Duty blog for announcements about the upcoming Raid mission. The exact specifications of the update can only be confirmed when Activision releases new information. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

Poll : 0 votes