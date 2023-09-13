Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access: Dates, content, and more

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access week is just around the corner, and along with all the new content that arrived in the Season 5 Reloaded update, fans will be able to get their hands on the game at no extra cost. This includes new game modes such as Havoc, access to the latest map, DRC Zone 1, Punta Mar, Strike, and more.

Free access weeks aren't new. Based on previous trends, it is observed that MW2 goes free-to-play for a week with each seasonal update. But, with the Season 5 Reloaded update, developers had kept fans in the dark, without giving any insights into when the free access week kicks off. However, the wait is now finally over as Call of Duty officially announced their free access week for the shooter title.

When does Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access begin and end?

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access will kick off on September 13, 2023, at 10 AM PT and continue until September 20 at 10 AM PT. However, depending on the region the players currently reside in, the dates might switch. Hence, for the convenience of the reader, here's when MW2 will go free-to-play around the world:

Eastern Time (ET): September 13, 2023, at 1 PM.

September 13, 2023, at 1 PM. Brasília Time (BRT): September 13, 2023, at 2 PM.

September 13, 2023, at 2 PM. British Summer Time (BST): September 13, 2023, at 6 PM.

September 13, 2023, at 6 PM. Middle East Time (AST): September 13, 2023, at 9 PM.

September 13, 2023, at 9 PM. Central European Time (CET): September 13, 2023, at 7 PM.

September 13, 2023, at 7 PM. Eastern European Time (EET): September 13, 2023, at 8 PM.

September 13, 2023, at 8 PM. India Standard Time (IST): September 13, 2023, at 10:30 PM.

September 13, 2023, at 10:30 PM. China Standard Time (CST): September 14, 2023, at 1 AM.

September 14, 2023, at 1 AM. Japan Standard Time (JST): September 14, 2023, at 2 AM.

September 14, 2023, at 2 AM. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 14, 2023, at 3 AM.

The list above clearly depicts the date differences due to time zone shifts. Regions such as China, Japan, and Australia will be able to play the title on September 14, 2023.

However, as mentioned earlier, the free access week isn't going to last forever. Hence, fans wanting to give the game a try for free, depending on their region, must do so before the following dates and times:

Eastern Time (ET): September 20, 2023, at 1 PM.

September 20, 2023, at 1 PM. Brasília Time (BRT): September 20, 2023, at 2 PM.

September 20, 2023, at 2 PM. British Summer Time (BST): September 20, 2023, at 6 PM.

September 20, 2023, at 6 PM. Middle East Time (AST): September 20, 2023, at 9 PM.

September 20, 2023, at 9 PM. Central European Time (CET): September 20, 2023, at 7 PM.

September 20, 2023, at 7 PM. Eastern European Time (EET): September 20, 2023, at 8 PM.

September 20, 2023, at 8 PM. India Standard Time (IST): September 20, 2023, at 10:30 PM.

September 20, 2023, at 10:30 PM. China Standard Time (CST): September 21, 2023, at 1 AM.

September 21, 2023, at 1 AM. Japan Standard Time (JST): September 21, 2023, at 2 AM.

September 21, 2023, at 2 AM. Korea Standard Time (KST): September 21, 2023, at 2 AM.

September 21, 2023, at 2 AM. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 21, 2023, at 3 AM.

All maps and game modes available in the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access

All playable content in the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access. (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access has a plethora of content to keep players entertained for the entire week. Here are all the maps and game modes that will be available:

Maps:

6v6 Core Maps - Shipment, Shoot House, Dome, Farm 18, Mercado Las Almas, Embassy, Vondel Waterfront, DRC — Zone 1, Punta Mar, Strike.

Shipment, Shoot House, Dome, Farm 18, Mercado Las Almas, Embassy, Vondel Waterfront, DRC — Zone 1, Punta Mar, Strike. Battle Maps - Guijarro, Al Malik International.

Game modes:

Core Modes - Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Search & Destroy.

Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Search & Destroy. Hardcore Modes - Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind

Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind Party Modes - Infected, Gun Game, Havoc.

Infected, Gun Game, Havoc. Battle Map Modes - Ground War, Invasion.

How to play Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access

Guide to playing Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access. (Image via Activision)

Here's how you can get started with Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access:

Head over to your system's respective storefront, i.e., Battle.net or Steam for PC, PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5, and Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Next, look up "Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access".

Select the game and proceed to download.

That is all there is to it. Once the download completes, you can head into the game directly. The exact download size isn't currently known and will differ based on your platform. If this is your first time playing the game and you don't own/play Warzone, you might need to register for an Activision account.

That covers everything that there is to know about Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest MW3, MW2, and Warzone news.