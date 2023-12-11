Modern Warfare 3 is 30% off on PlayStation: Price, how to get, and more.

Popular first-person shooter game Modern Warfare 3 is currently available at a 30% discount on the PlayStation Store. The sale offers players a chance to purchase the digital version of the game at a reduced price. MW3 is recognized for its intriguing story and explosive multiplayer modes. The game features various objectives and a large number of multiplayer maps, including fan favorites and several new additions.

The Standard Edition of Modern Warfare 3 will cost you $69.99 or its equivalent currency in other regions. The promotion is for a limited period, and the premium CoD title can be purchased at a much lower cost. The section below provides more information.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 PlayStation sale price

You can get the Modern Warfare 3 Standard Edition for just £48.99 in the UK and $49.09 in the US and other select regions. The offer will end on December 12, 2023. It's worth noting that the discount is only available for players who already own MW2019 or MWII. They can save up to 30% when buying MW3 on the PS Store.

The offer is part of a larger goal to make the game more accessible to a broader audience and to commemorate significant gaming events. This is an opportunity for fans of the series to dive into the world of Modern Warfare at a more affordable price point.

How to buy Modern Warfare 3 during PlayStation sale

To avail of the 30% discount on Call of Duty: MW3 during the PlayStation sale, follow these steps:

Sign in to your PlayStation Network (PSN) account on your PS4 or PS5 console or via the PlayStation App.

Navigate to the PlayStation Store.

Use the search function to find "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3" or browse the store's deals section.

Select the Standard Edition of Modern Warfare 3.

The discounted price should be displayed on the game's page. Please review the details to ensure they reflect the 30% off.

Click "Add to Cart" to place the game in your shopping cart.

Proceed to the checkout and review your order summary.

If everything is correct, confirm the purchase to complete the transaction.

The game will be added to your PSN account, and you can download it directly to your console.

Remember, this is a limited-time offer, and the sale will end after a certain period. Ensure you complete your purchase before the promotion expires to take advantage of the discounted rate. The transaction process is straightforward and can be completed digitally.

