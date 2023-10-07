Modern Warfare 3 Beta "Profile Signed Out" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is currently live with the first open beta phase for all PlayStation users. Any multiplayer title as massive as MW3 is bound to have a few glitches at launch that the developers need to identify and deploy fixes for after the beta phase concludes. One such error that players might encounter is the infamous “Profile Signed Out” error.

Modern Warfare 3 will be available on the existing Call of Duty HQ platform. This would help the developers quickly address the root cause of the problems occurring in the beta phase as well as the final release. However, some issues have a tendency to remain in the system and can only be solved to a certain extent.

This article will highlight the possible fixes for the “Profile Signed Out” error in Modern Warfare 3.

How to fix the "Profile Signed Out" error in Modern Warfare 3

Here are a few possible fixes to get around the Profile Signed Out error in Activision’s latest shooter title:

Restart your game and try reconnecting to the official servers. This method might have to be repeated multiple times as it might take a while for the server to establish a stable connection.

Check your internet connection, as an unstable network can cause the servers to disconnect in the middle of the account verification process.

Restart your device to ensure that you can enter into a fresh session.

You can always try rebooting the network router to eliminate any interference on the network.

If all else fails, you can always try reinstalling the game. Make sure that any and all pending updates are downloaded and installed properly.

It is important to note that these are not official fixes. Instead, they are only workarounds that have proven useful to parts of the player base. The developers host these beta tests to gather as much game data as possible to fine-tune it for the final release.

Possible reasons

One of the reasons for such a peculiar error to occur may be associated with a high server load due to the sudden influx of players. This would make it a server-side issue and can only be fixed by the developers after proper diagnosis. Multiplayer games have several moving parts, and even one of them failing to complete their function can cause the overall experience to plummet.

That said, this can also be a result of an issue on the user’s side and could be fixed by trying out some of the aforementioned workarounds. If the problem persists, it is most likely an issue on the developers' end, and it is best to wait for the official fix to be deployed.

When will Modern Warfare 3 be released?

Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled to release on November 10, 2023. However, the game will remain accessible to all players who have pre-ordered or purchased one of the two digital editions (Standard or Vault edition) in the beta phases. The second test will start on October 12, 2023, and feature crossplay for all supported platforms.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.